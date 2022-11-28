ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

How To Win Free Tickets To See Boise State take on Fresno State

The Mountain West Championship Game returns to Albertsons Stadium this weekend as Boise State will take on Fresno State to determine the conference champion. These two old foes from the WAC are no strangers to battling for conference supremacy, as this will be the fourth time the two have met for the title. Boise State holds the advantage, winning the title in 2014 and 2017, while the Bulldogs won in 2018.
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX. The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.
103.5 KISSFM

Boise State Royalty, Now Foe, Should Be Next Offensive Mastermind

Football season is winding down-- or is it? If you are rooting for a team that has done well this season, odds are you're experiencing the real peak of the fun: conference championships and bowl season. With just enough games left to be played to allow for some ranking shakeups before it is all said and done, football is in the air.
bronconationnews.com

Broncos hoping for rare big crowd Saturday in Mountain West title game

BOISE – Boise State coach Andy Avalos is hoping fans do what they haven’t done for four previous Mountain West Championship Games inside Albertsons Stadium – fill the stands. The Broncos earned the right to host Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday on FOX with their perfect...
104.3 WOW Country

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
103.5 KISSFM

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman

Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. The Satanic Temple filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the District of Idaho at the end of […] The post Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Post Register

Boise Police search for young girl in suspicious circumstances

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for a young girl to check on her welfare after a report of suspicious circumstances. She was in Boise on November, 25th when this surveillance photo was taken. Anyone with information that would help police identify her is asked to call...
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
103.5 KISSFM

Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho

You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
Post Register

Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
