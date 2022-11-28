Read full article on original website
How To Win Free Tickets To See Boise State take on Fresno State
The Mountain West Championship Game returns to Albertsons Stadium this weekend as Boise State will take on Fresno State to determine the conference champion. These two old foes from the WAC are no strangers to battling for conference supremacy, as this will be the fourth time the two have met for the title. Boise State holds the advantage, winning the title in 2014 and 2017, while the Bulldogs won in 2018.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX. The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.
Once Unknown Boise State Player Could Be A Heisman Contender
Boise State Football is once again hosting the Mountain West Championship this weekend in Boise. The season has been about redemption as head Coach Andy Avalos was named Mountain West Coach of the Year. Remember, Coach Avalos was on the hot seat for his team's 2-2 start of the season.
Boise State Royalty, Now Foe, Should Be Next Offensive Mastermind
Football season is winding down-- or is it? If you are rooting for a team that has done well this season, odds are you're experiencing the real peak of the fun: conference championships and bowl season. With just enough games left to be played to allow for some ranking shakeups before it is all said and done, football is in the air.
bronconationnews.com
Broncos hoping for rare big crowd Saturday in Mountain West title game
BOISE – Boise State coach Andy Avalos is hoping fans do what they haven’t done for four previous Mountain West Championship Games inside Albertsons Stadium – fill the stands. The Broncos earned the right to host Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday on FOX with their perfect...
Famous Coach Thanks Boise State Athletic Director for His Success
Like many of us, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has taken a well-traveled road to Boise and Boise State University. Mr. Dickey began his career in athletics almost twenty years ago at the University of Texas El Paso. The young aspiring athletic director worked in several offices before leaving for Akron.
Mountain West Championship Returns to Boise This Weekend
It has been a couple of years since a game this important to the Boise State football program has been held on their very own blue turf--but now, it's reality and it's time for the Broncos to capitalize. Boise State for years was THE "non-power" program in the nation, with...
Idahoans get into the 'swing of things' with Topgolf opener
BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise. Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction. “I’ve been...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Arbiter Online
Boise State media professor becomes inaugural director of paranormal activity for the Communication Building
“A baffling personality.” “Eclectic.” “A genius.” These are the words used to describe Nathan Snyder, the inaugural director of paranormal activity and investigation for the Communication Building at Boise State University. Snyder, a media professor at Boise State, has taught at the university for 13...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman
Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. The Satanic Temple filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the District of Idaho at the end of […] The post Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Post Register
Boise Police search for young girl in suspicious circumstances
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for a young girl to check on her welfare after a report of suspicious circumstances. She was in Boise on November, 25th when this surveillance photo was taken. Anyone with information that would help police identify her is asked to call...
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho
You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
Post Register
Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
