ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

Pattie Sue Dunning, 91, Greenfield

Funeral services for Pattie Sue Dunning, age 91, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at noon at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 10:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in...
GREENFIELD, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Robert Earl Lyles, 67, Greenfield

Funeral services for Robert Earl Lyles, age 67, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Morris Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 and Thursday, December 1, 2022, from noon until...
GREENFIELD, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Jane Chandler, 87, Dresden

Funeral services for Carey “Jane” Chandler, age 87, of Dresden, will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery near Dresden. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Hometown Christmas in Gleason Saturday

The City of Gleason will celebrate a Hometown Christmas Saturday. Mayor Charles Anderson tells Thunderbolt Radio News…. Gleason’s Hometown Christmas is Saturday from 6:00 until 8:00.
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Trustee Tracey Westbrooks Presented State Honor

An elite honor was bestowed upon the Obion County Trustee during a recent training conference. Tracey Westbrooks told Thunderbolt News she was caught off guard, when presented with the “Outstanding Trustee of the Year” award. Ms. Westbrooks said she has a good working relationship with many of the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Christmas Open House Announced for Obion County Public Library

The Obion County Public Library is bringing in the Christmas spirit this Saturday. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News about planned activities for all community members to enjoy.(AUDIO) Saturday’s open house is free to the public, and will feature all of the decorated community Christmas trees from the “Parade...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Christmas Season “Blue Lights and Banks” Collection in Union City

The annual Christmas collection effort of “Blue Lights and Banks” will take place next week in Union City. The event began eight years ago, and was organized to assist those who are less fortunate in Obion County during the holiday season. Joe Ward, with First Citizens National Bank,...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Christmas Parade on Thursday Night

A “Main Street Christmas” will take place in downtown Union City today. Activities will begin at 10:00 with the opening of the downtown shops, followed by the opening of Pope’s Concessions at 11:00. Food truck concessions will begin at 3:00, with “Pictures With Santa” to be held...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County

The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00. Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Splits in High School Basketball Against Haywood County

The Union City girls put their foot on the gas and left Haywood far behind. A run of 27 unanswered points from late in the first quarter until midway through the third period propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a lopsided 59-25 victory over the visiting Tomcats Tuesday night. The trio...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Murray State Reporting Record Breaking Ticket Sales for Men’s Basketball Season

Murray State University has announced record ticket sales in advance of the men’s basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener on Thursday. The Murray State ticket office reports returning season ticket sales for the inaugural Missouri Valley season have been renewed at a rate of 96-percent. The ticket office also reported...
MURRAY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Four Union City Football Players Headed to All-Star Game

Four Union City High School senior football players have been selected to play in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kolby Craig, Hayden Kennedy, Hayden Moon and Gage Smith have been selected to represent the Tornado program. The game...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

OVC regular season champion Skyhawks heading to Troy in opening round of National Invitational Volleyball Championship

The UT Martin volleyball team will travel to Troy to face the Trojans Thursday in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Skyhawks are one of four teams in the Troy pod of the 32-team bracket, joining the host Trojans, Southern Miss, and Alabama State. Other first-round hosts include Portland State, Wichita State, UTRGV, Wake Forest, Boston College, Ohio, and Liberty.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Severe Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday. Current forecast models now have the entire area in a Level 2 zone for the chance of severe thunderstorms, with all of Dyer County and a portion of Weakley County already placed in a Level 3 zone.
DYER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy