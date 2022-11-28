Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Pattie Sue Dunning, 91, Greenfield
Funeral services for Pattie Sue Dunning, age 91, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at noon at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 10:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in...
thunderboltradio.com
Robert Earl Lyles, 67, Greenfield
Funeral services for Robert Earl Lyles, age 67, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Morris Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 and Thursday, December 1, 2022, from noon until...
thunderboltradio.com
Jane Chandler, 87, Dresden
Funeral services for Carey “Jane” Chandler, age 87, of Dresden, will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery near Dresden. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral...
thunderboltradio.com
Hometown Christmas in Gleason Saturday
The City of Gleason will celebrate a Hometown Christmas Saturday. Mayor Charles Anderson tells Thunderbolt Radio News…. Gleason’s Hometown Christmas is Saturday from 6:00 until 8:00.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Trustee Tracey Westbrooks Presented State Honor
An elite honor was bestowed upon the Obion County Trustee during a recent training conference. Tracey Westbrooks told Thunderbolt News she was caught off guard, when presented with the “Outstanding Trustee of the Year” award. Ms. Westbrooks said she has a good working relationship with many of the...
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
thunderboltradio.com
Christmas Open House Announced for Obion County Public Library
The Obion County Public Library is bringing in the Christmas spirit this Saturday. Library Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News about planned activities for all community members to enjoy.(AUDIO) Saturday’s open house is free to the public, and will feature all of the decorated community Christmas trees from the “Parade...
thunderboltradio.com
Christmas Season “Blue Lights and Banks” Collection in Union City
The annual Christmas collection effort of “Blue Lights and Banks” will take place next week in Union City. The event began eight years ago, and was organized to assist those who are less fortunate in Obion County during the holiday season. Joe Ward, with First Citizens National Bank,...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Christmas Parade on Thursday Night
A “Main Street Christmas” will take place in downtown Union City today. Activities will begin at 10:00 with the opening of the downtown shops, followed by the opening of Pope’s Concessions at 11:00. Food truck concessions will begin at 3:00, with “Pictures With Santa” to be held...
thunderboltradio.com
Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County
The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00. Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splits in High School Basketball Against Haywood County
The Union City girls put their foot on the gas and left Haywood far behind. A run of 27 unanswered points from late in the first quarter until midway through the third period propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a lopsided 59-25 victory over the visiting Tomcats Tuesday night. The trio...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley Playhouse brings the Spirit of Christmas in festival stage first
The Weakley Playhouse is bringing the classic ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to Martin’s Festival Park stage in a student production of “A Christmas Carol.”. The performance is set to be the first ever full-length play to be held on the new stage at Festival Park....
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
thunderboltradio.com
Murray State Reporting Record Breaking Ticket Sales for Men’s Basketball Season
Murray State University has announced record ticket sales in advance of the men’s basketball Missouri Valley Conference opener on Thursday. The Murray State ticket office reports returning season ticket sales for the inaugural Missouri Valley season have been renewed at a rate of 96-percent. The ticket office also reported...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin MBB squares off against McNeese for the first time in school history Monday night
The UT Martin men’s basketball team closes out November with a Monday night matchup against the McNeese Cowboys at 6:00 at the Elam Center. Airtime on WCMT is at 5:30 with Chris Brinkey and Eddie Suiter. McNeese is the fourth and final first-time opponent on the Skyhawks’ 2022-23 schedule...
thunderboltradio.com
Four Union City Football Players Headed to All-Star Game
Four Union City High School senior football players have been selected to play in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kolby Craig, Hayden Kennedy, Hayden Moon and Gage Smith have been selected to represent the Tornado program. The game...
thunderboltradio.com
OVC regular season champion Skyhawks heading to Troy in opening round of National Invitational Volleyball Championship
The UT Martin volleyball team will travel to Troy to face the Trojans Thursday in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Skyhawks are one of four teams in the Troy pod of the 32-team bracket, joining the host Trojans, Southern Miss, and Alabama State. Other first-round hosts include Portland State, Wichita State, UTRGV, Wake Forest, Boston College, Ohio, and Liberty.
thunderboltradio.com
Severe Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn Area on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday. Current forecast models now have the entire area in a Level 2 zone for the chance of severe thunderstorms, with all of Dyer County and a portion of Weakley County already placed in a Level 3 zone.
Comments / 0