WISH-TV
Support local artists during the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out artwork and wares from Indy-area artists and artisans this Saturday during the first day of the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale. The event will showcase one-of-a-kind artwork including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more, as well as refreshments and a bit of “holiday spirit.”
WISH-TV
Tour Mid-Century Modern Homes at Carmel Clay Historical Society Holiday Home Tour
Tickets are on sale now for CCHS’s largest fundraiser!. Join them on December 2 and 3 for a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull! Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
WISH-TV
Firefighter Tim prepares 5-ingredient Churro Nutella Christmas Tree
Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a fun recipe that makes a perfect Centerpiece for a holiday table and a perfect cooking activity for kids. Watch the video above to see the finished product he created, and click here for...
WISH-TV
Ministry group hosts fundraiser to support families in need during holiday season
Everyone can use a little help, especially during the holiday season. The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries has been doing its part for nearly 30 years. They help families with food, even coats, toys and other necessities. It is the epitome of a holiday helping hand. The fundraiser is Saturday, December...
WISH-TV
Hogsett and Indy DPW announce infrastructure partnership program application
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nonprofit and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2023 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership program, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday. Organizations can submit their proposals to a matching grant program for transportation projects including sidewalks, street resurfacing, multi-use paths...
WISH-TV
Salon De’Elegance showcases spa treatments, grooming services they offer for men
Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more. April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, and Hailey Gutierrez-Durr, barber/stylist, joined us Friday to showcase what sets them apart when it comes...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
WISH-TV
Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV
Northeastern high school honors Richmond police officer Seara Burton
FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Northeastern girls basketball team presented a shadow box with Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton previously worn #22 Jersey Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug....
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington officials close sale of Showers Brothers Furniture Factory Kiln Building
BLOOMINGTON – On November 28, 2022, the City of Bloomington Redevelopment Commission and the Kiln Collective closed the sale of the Showers Brothers Furniture Factory Kiln Building at 642 North Madison Street, setting the stage for the redevelopment of the historic structure. The Kiln Collective is a collaboration of...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
WISH-TV
Unsettled pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 employees at Bloomington location
Catalent, Inc., a pharmaceutical company and one of the largest employers in Bloomington, plans to lay off around 400 employees at its location there.
Bartholomew County Humane Society trying to find person who abandoned dog
The Bartholomew County Humane Society is trying to find out more information about a dog that was abandoned at its facility Tuesday morning.
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
WISH-TV
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The age of the dinosaurs have returned to downtown Indianapolis with an action packed show. Jurassic World Live Tour is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th. Alex Herbias will play Dr. Martin Riley in the show. He said guests will have the...
