Arizona State

Hogan to gather with supporters amid White House speculation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is holding fundraisers for future political activity at events where the Republican is expected to talk about his eight years as governor, as well as plans for the future. Hogan has two separate fundraisers scheduled at a Maryland casino on Wednesday.
Time Running Out To Pay MDTA Tolls Without Civil Penalties

(Baltimore, MD) -- This is the last week Marylanders can pay their video tolls without any civil penalties. The state has been running the program for several months in an attempt to get folks out of debt. The deadline is Wednesday, November 30th. Starting December 1st, drivers will have to...
E-Zpass Grace Period Ends At Midnight

(Baltimore, MD) -- The E-Zpass grace period ends tonight at midnight statewide. Drivers who have not paid video tolls will face escalating fines. People are advised to check their accounts online at driveezmd.com. Those with outstanding toll debt can contact the Maryland Transportation Authority for potential savings opportunities.
