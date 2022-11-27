Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO