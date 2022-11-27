ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ssuathletics.com

Tigers Drop Close Battle With Central State

Wilberforce, Ohio – Savannah State dropped a close game with Central State, 66-70, on Monday night in the finale of a three-game road trip. The Tigers fall to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action. They return to home court on Thursday, Dec. 1, hosting Flagler in a non-conference matchup.
SAVANNAH, GA
ssuathletics.com

No. 25 Lady Tigers Improve To 4-0

Wilberforce, Ohio – Savannah State women's basketball finished their season-opening, four-game road trip with a dominating win over Central State on Monday. The Lady Tigers—who were ranked No. 25 in the WBCA Coaches Preseason Poll—improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) schedule with a 89-72 victory.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Beaufort Eagles soaring to SCHSL Football State Championship

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort High School is headed to the SCHSL Class AAA football state championship. The Eagles defeated Dillon 30-21 last Friday to win the Class 3A Lower State Finals and punch their ticket to their second straight championship game. History is once again on the line for...
BEAUFORT, SC
connectsavannah.com

JAUD0N SPORTS: Georgia Southern headed to bowl game in Clay Helton’s first year

There was never a doubt. Well, maybe there was some doubt. No matter, the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday in Statesboro became bowl eligible with a 51-48 double overtime win over rival Appalachian State. Under first-year head coach Clay Helton, Georgia Southern finished its regular season with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-5 record within the Sun Belt Conference.
STATESBORO, GA
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Savannah Country Day School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAVANNAH, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hinesville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The New Hampstead High School basketball team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on November 30, 2022, 14:30:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally Georgia voters

Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally Georgia voters. Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally …. Dave Matthews Band joins Senator Warnock to rally Georgia voters. News 3 Today Celebrations for November 30, 2022. Here's a look at today's celebrations. Team coverage: Savannah High School shooter report...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah

Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday Events 2022: Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to get in the holiday spirit!. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Parades: Click here. Where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
SAVANNAH, GA
georgiatrend.com

Georgia ports continue to drive economy

Another month, another (near) record. That’s becoming a familiar story at the Georgia Ports Authority, which reported its second-busiest month in October, when the Port of Savannah handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units. That’s an increase of 9.6% compared to October 2021 and second only to the month of August 2022, when the port handled 575,500 TEUs.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern Police Arrest Individual With Multiple Felony Warrants

According to GSU, an incident last week ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of an individual wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro thanks to the work of Georgia Southern University Police Investigator Trevor Williams. At approximately 11 a.m., Williams saw a driver on Lanier Drive, near the...
STATESBORO, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inside Georgia’s best-known bakery

AJC food and dining editor visits Claxton Bakery in South Georgia, where the famous fruitcakes are made with the horse and buggy label on the package. Founded in 1910, Claxton Bakery is so well known for its fruitcake that the city calls itself the fruitcake capital of the world. The same claim is made by Corsicana, Texas, home to fruitcake maker Collin Street Bakery.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro man discusses being in new movie “Devotion”

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Moviegoers nationwide have flocked to theaters to see “Devotion”, a true-life military story filmed in Southeast Georgia. Hollywood movie magic brought an aircraft carrier to the Statesboro airport and plopped it down on the tarmac. Statesboro’s Jim Branch got a front row seat or maybe something even better.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy