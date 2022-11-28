ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win

Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Stephen A. Smith admits Tatum should be 'a leading' NBA MVP candidate

A Boston Celtics player hasn't won the NBA MVP since 1985-86 when Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird won the award for the third consecutive season. That drought could realistically end in 2023. Jayson Tatum is off to a tremendous start this season. The Celtics forward is averaging a career-high...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had to watch when his Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s Western Conference finals. He found himself in the middle of some playoff intensity in their first meeting this season. Hardaway hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late, Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double and the Mavericks held off the Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night. Dallas ended a four-game losing streak, the longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. Golden State, a winner in five games last spring on the way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to its season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
New York Post

New York is filled with playoff bubble teams. Which will make it?

Baseball’s winter meetings get underway next week, meaning we are getting closer to finding out whether Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom will continue playing in New York — and what the Yankees and the Mets might do if those stars don’t re-sign for 2023 and beyond. In the meantime, the NFL, NBA and NHL are well into their seasons. Checking out the latest projections by FiveThirtyEight, six of the seven area teams are listed at 50 percent or better to reach their respective postseasons. Only the middling Knicks — who are 10-12 after Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks — are below that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Sports

NBA confirms late controversial Steph travel in loss to Mavs

A controversial traveling violation called on Steph Curry in the Warriors’ down-to-the-wire loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday was confirmed in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report on Wednesday. The report indicated that Curry gathered the ball on his right foot and stepped back with his left...
DALLAS, TX

