Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase returns to Bismarck
BISMARCK – The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase will return to the Bismarck Event Center, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. “This year’s Holiday Showcase features more than 200 companies offering unique, North Dakota-made products,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “Shoppers will find thousands of products to choose from, including gourmet food, wine and spirits, books, jewelry, apparel, personal care, pottery, quilting, photography and framed art, children's items and more.”
Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin
Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight today, Nov. 29, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia, who died Monday at age 61.
Burgum appoints Bismarck attorney Nathan Svihovec to serve as state labor commissioner
Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the appointment of Bismarck attorney Nathan Svihovec to lead the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights, citing his extensive experience representing both public and private employers and employees at the state and federal levels. Svihovec will begin his new role as state labor commissioner on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Goehring announces APUC awards funding
BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards for nine projects. The awards totaling $1,065,422.75 were approved at the APUC quarterly meeting Nov. 17 in Wahpeton. APUC is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that administers grant programs...
Special Allocation Lottery Apps Due Jan. 1
Nonprofit organizations eligible to receive big game hunting licenses in 2023 must have the application submitted to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department no later than Jan. 1. North Dakota state law provides direction for the Game and Fish director to allocate big game hunting licenses to eligible organizations....
Burgum appoints three new members of the Economic Development Foundation
The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that Gov. Doug Burgum appointed three individuals to serve on the Economic Development Foundation. The Economic Development Foundation is a private sector advisory group charged by the North Dakota Legislature to advise the governor and Commerce on strategies to improve the state’s competitiveness and economic growth.
