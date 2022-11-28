Read full article on original website
Related
wuwm.com
Monday 11/28/22: Wisconsin abortion access, Capitol Notes, 'As Goes Wisconsin,' bacterial infrastructure
Today on Lake Effect, we look at where things stand with abortion access in Wisconsin following the midterm elections. Capitol Notes looks at the state of politics in Wisconsin. Then, we speak with Kristen Brey about her work on “As Goes Wisconsin.” Plus, tell you how bacteria could improve our infrastructure.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: What Darling's departure means for the Wisconsin Legislature
A prominent North Shore Republican is stepping away from the Wisconsin Legislature this week. Who might replace retiring State Senator Albert Darling, and what does her retirement mean for the new GOP super-majority in the Senate? Some answers on this week's Capitol Notes. After this interview was recorded, state Rep....
wuwm.com
Tuesday 11/29/22: Wisconsin lawsuits, Latinx activism history project, revitalizing native languages
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the many lawsuits and multi-state investigations involving the State of Wisconsin. Then, look at UW-Milwaukee’s Roberto Hernandez Center and the histories they’ve been collecting to build the Latinx Activism Oral History Community Project. Plus, learn about the work Wisconsin’s Native American tribes are doing to revitalize Indigenous languages.
wuwm.com
'As Goes Wisconsin' creator Kristin Brey aims to move the needle with humor and information across social media and radio
When Wisconsin native Kristin Brey left for Los Angeles, CA to pursue an acting career, the thought of ever residing in Wisconsin again was a distant one. However, in January of 2020, Brey did have the idea to return to her home state to make a documentary about Wisconsin voters.
wuwm.com
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Celia comes to the Kansas News Service after five years at the Topeka Capital-Journal. She brings in-depth experience covering schools and education policy in Kansas as well as news at the Statehouse. In the last year she has been diving into data reporting. At the Kansas News Service she will also be producing more radio, a medium she’s been yearning to return to since graduating from Columbia University with a master’s in journalism.
Comments / 0