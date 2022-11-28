ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tuesday 11/29/22: Wisconsin lawsuits, Latinx activism history project, revitalizing native languages

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the many lawsuits and multi-state investigations involving the State of Wisconsin. Then, look at UW-Milwaukee’s Roberto Hernandez Center and the histories they’ve been collecting to build the Latinx Activism Oral History Community Project. Plus, learn about the work Wisconsin’s Native American tribes are doing to revitalize Indigenous languages.
Celia Llopis-Jepsen

Celia comes to the Kansas News Service after five years at the Topeka Capital-Journal. She brings in-depth experience covering schools and education policy in Kansas as well as news at the Statehouse. In the last year she has been diving into data reporting. At the Kansas News Service she will also be producing more radio, a medium she’s been yearning to return to since graduating from Columbia University with a master’s in journalism.
