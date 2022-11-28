ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission

Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona childhood vaccination rates at a low

Childhood vaccination rates in Arizona are lower than at any point in the past decade. Out of nearly 1,000 Arizona schools with kindergarten classes, about 60% had decreases in students considered immune from measles, mumps and rubella between 2018 and 2021, according to an analysis of school vaccination data from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

The DNC may alter the 2024 presidential nominating calendar

SCOTT BRENNAN: Terrified (laughter). MASTERS: That's Scott Brennan, a longtime member of the committee and a two-time former state party chair. BRENNAN: The former head of the DNC, Tom Perez, hated caucuses, and so I knew going into 2022 that it was going to be an uphill battle the whole way.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy