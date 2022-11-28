Police confirm no shooting occurred at Granger Elementary; school put on lockdown after false alarm

Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Police: Man threatens Provo mall with false bomb threat after being fired
PROVO, Utah — A man is in police custody after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to his former employer after being fired Tuesday. Bryan Eric Lind, 43, was booked into the Utah County Jail for one felony charge of making a false alarm of a bomb threat and one misdemeanor charge of failing to stop a command of law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
Cameras found in bathrooms at U of U student life center, suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — University Police took a suspect into custody after they found two cameras in different bathrooms at the University of Utah Student Life Center. According to a letter from John McDonald, the director of the Eccles Student Life Center, a patron found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor all-gender bathroom and brought it to the front desk on Wednesday.
SB I-15 reopens in Layton following police chase, shooting
LAYTON, Utah — State troopers closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road following a police chase and shooting Wednesday morning. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured. Two southbound I-15 lanes reopened before 11 a.m. and the rest...
Suspects in traffic stop crash into wall, police say
MILLCREEK, Utah — Two people are in custody after fleeing from police and crashing into a wall Wednesday evening. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told KSL that officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a car in Millcreek, but it fled, and police did not pursue it. Police...
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
Parents, students terrified after false alarm at Granger Elementary School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — There were some terrifying moments for parents and students at Granger Elementary School Monday after word spread of a possible active shooter. That was before they found out it was a false alarm and the popping or gunshot sounding noises were coming from a science experiment in a classroom.
Police investigating deadly crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — After what they say is a deadly crash, police have asked the public to avoid the area of 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City. According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the area will be closed for “several hours.”
Two pedestrians hit by car in Orem, one hospitalized
OREM, Utah — Two people have been hit by a car in the area of 400 South and 400 West in Orem. According to a post by Orem Police Department, they are asking people to avoid the area saying, “Two people have been hit by a vehicle and officers are conducting an investigation.”
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting horse during Utah County parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Payson man accused of driving onto a parade route in Spanish Fork and hitting a man and his horse had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, according to prosecutors. Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with...
Police investigating after two rings taken from Park City hotel
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two valuable rings that were taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had the rings stolen from their hotel rooms about a week apart,” read a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Park City police.
Woman dies after house fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman died after crews found her inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When...
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state’s attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a...
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
Judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink
WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan’s four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan’s oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom’s hair and makeup for the funeral.
Charges dropped against man who allegedly started Jacob City Fire
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — County attorneys have dropped the charges against the man who allegedly started a 4,000-acre wildfire over the summer. On Monday, Tooele County Attorney’s Office sent a statement to KSL, stating a belief that there isn’t enough evidence to criminally prosecute Gary Carr for reckless burning and reckless endangerment.
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
Woman found dead inside Tooele home after fire
TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When they got...
SportClips in Sugar House reopens after massive apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY — It all sounded the same, even looked the same. But the workers of a Sugar House SportClips sure have quite a different story than workers at most haircut shops. “I was getting a little antsy,” said Angie Arrien, who works at the SportClips. “I was...
Utah fire chief calls small plane crash, with surviving pilot, a miracle
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — It’s a series of miracles that lead a Utah pilot to not only survive but find help after crashing a small plane. Mountain Green Fire District Fire Chief Brian Brendel said they got a call for a plane going down Sunday afternoon. He said...
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott and the Grinch
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away free gas cards. And today, he had a little help from a special guest.
