The man accused of killing a teen’s family after ‘catfishing’ her was hired by a Virginia sheriff’s office earlier this month. Here’s what we know

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Identical college twins were accused of cheating in an exam by signaling. They won $1.5 million in damages after a jury decided they hadn't cheated because their minds were connected.
A pair of identical twins was discredited when they were accused of cheating on a medical exam. The sisters have finally cleared their names in court.
As the University of Idaho homicide investigation enters a critical stage, police must protect information 'at all costs,' experts say
The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students is entering a critical stage in its third week, as police are starting to receive forensic testing results from the crime scene, law enforcement experts tell CNN.
The haunting, unavoidably human job of covering America's mass shootings
A Times reporter reflects on and talks to others about the haunting job of covering mass shootings in America.
KESQ
Chris Dawson sentenced to 24 years for killing his wife 40 years ago
A former high school teacher found guilty of killing his wife in one of Australia’s longest cold cases has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. New South Wales Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison handed down the sentence on Friday, having found Chris Dawson guilty in August of murdering his wife Lynette in 1982.
KESQ
Camp Lejeune’s poisoned water has spawned thousands of claims. But victims are still waiting for closure
Ann Johnson gave birth in the spring of 1984 in the hospital at Camp Lejeune, the sprawling Marine base on the North Carolina coast. But doctors did not bring baby Jacquetta straight to her mom. “I guess they were trying to prepare me for what she looked like,” Johnson told CNN.
Comments / 0