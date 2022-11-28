Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
Publisher’s Word: Myopia Can Be Managed, Its Growth Slowed, or Stopped
Things change, and very fast. The world’s technological advances help humanity in many good ways, but there are side effects. For example, the invention of the cell phone was formidable, as well as the arrival of the tablet. It allows us to communicate at anytime and anywhere. Unfortunately, the time we spend a great deal of time viewing the screens. Because of this, adolescents and children develop Myopia and in others, their Myopia worsens.
KRGV
Substance abuse counselor gives tips for people struggling during the holidays
A substance abuse counselor in Pharr says his number of clients has doubled this year. Nick Torrez with New Wine Counseling says the holidays can be hard for people in recovery, but says there is help out there. Torrez leads a group session where people discuss ways to remain sober...
KRGV
Mission nonprofit center offers services to expecting mothers
A Valley nonprofit organization in Mission that helps new and expecting moms is now up and running. Nine weeks ago, Jo-Nic Bloom Studio started offering their services to moms free of charge. The organization already has 21 clients in just the month and a half that they've been open —...
megadoctornews.com
Dr. Luis Navarro, At the Forefront in Treating Myopia
As originally published by Mega Doctor News newsprint edition November 2022. Edinburg Vision Center has been in Edinburg since 1968. Dr. Gary L. Ahlman founded the company on June 11, 1968. Thirteen years ago, Dr. Luis S. Navarro took over the iconic clinic, and since then, he has serviced patients from Edinburg and the surrounding cities.
KRGV
5 on Your Side: Veteran let down by handyman service
When you move to a new area, and you need home renovations, it can be hard to find a good handyman. A veteran who has a disability moved to the Valley four months ago went on the Nextdoor app looking for neighbors to give a good referral for a handyman, but instead she got a nightmare.
UTRGV: Two programs help ease the stress of medical school acceptance
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two pipeline programs for UTRGV School of Medicine students are progressively recruiting talented and diverse students. The Vaqueros MD Early Assurance Program formed by UTRGV and the Joint Admission Medical Program created by the Texas Legislature is helping to eliminate the stress when applying for medical school, said the university. “Anybody who wants to […]
KRGV
136 trees being planted across seven Brownsville ISD schools
A $40,000 tree planting project kicked off Wednesday in Brownsville. The Brownsville Independent School District will use the money to get 136 trees into the ground. One tree was planted Wednesday at Peña Elementary School, it is one of the seven campuses chosen for the project. Peña Elementary will...
Districts across RGV require more money for school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas leaders are working to enhance school safety across the state. Funds are being provided to eligible school districts for silent alert systems to be installed in schools. The silent alert system is used to warn about life threatening and emergency situations like an active shooter. The state is offering […]
Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
riograndeguardian.com
Vanguard: 3rd Annual Skeet Shoot a big success, despite cold weather
EDINBURG, TEXAS – Vanguard Academy Superintendent Narciso Garcia says the school had a great turnout for its 3rd Annual Skeet Shoot, considering the bad weather. “I wasn’t expecting this huge of a turnout, especially with this type of weather. It’s it’s like 40 degrees with the windchill and it’s raining,” Garcia said.
KRGV
AT&T donates scholarship money to Texas A&M public health students
College students pursuing a career in public health are getting some much-needed help. The help is coming in the form of scholarships. Mirando Cano and Marco Cruz are seniors in Public Health at the Texas A&M campus in McAllen. They each come from humble beginnings, and have seen first hand...
Charlie Clark’s beloved ‘Nana’ dies at 99
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of […]
How Much Would You Pay For This Stylish McAllen, Texas Home?
Texas is no shortage of homes. With a state this big, there's bound to some absolutely beautiful homes for new or moving Texans. We've all seen a house or two and went "Gosh, I wish I could live there." Another thing that sometimes pops up randomly in our social media...
KRGV
Elementary students collecting donations for Valley shelters
A group of elementary students are giving back this holiday season. The students are animal lovers, and they want to help cheer up dogs and cats stuck in animal shelters. Last year, third-grader Victor Manuel Gonzalez helped collect over 500 food items for the San Benito Food Pantry. This year, he is giving back and this time hoping to help four-legged friends.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
BISD introduces sports programs for students with disabilities
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Equality for students with disabilities is the reason the Rio Grande Valley’s largest school district created new interscholastic sports programs. “It is their right to participate in sports, it’s their right to have sociability, it’s their right to be healthy,” said Sergio Zarate, Down by the Border Co-Founder. Zariah’s Law, named […]
KRGV
New collegiate high school for Edinburg students to be completed by January 2024
Ground broke Tuesday in Edinburg on a new collegiate high school. It is a partnership between UTRGV and Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The building will be on Freddy Gonzalez Road, right off Business Highway 281. Once built, up to a 1,000 Edinburg students will be able to go to...
PSJA ISD, superintendent parting ways after agreement on severance package
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator. The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added. The district announced the decision on its website with a statement […]
southtexascollege.edu
Eileen Martinez, a 2022 graduate from STC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program has made STC history by being the first PTA Program graduate to ever earn a perfect score on the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE).
South Texas College Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program graduate Eileen Martinez has become the first STC PTA program student to obtain a perfect score on the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Since graduating in May 2022, Martinez said she has become employed at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in an acute...
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley employee celebrates 50 years at Weslaco boutique
An employee at Lionel’s Western Wear and Boutique in downtown Weslaco is celebrating 50 years of working at the store. In a world filled with big box stores, there's one family-owned business in downtown Weslaco that's withstood the test of time. “Lionel's started as Lionel’s Department Store in 1959,”...
