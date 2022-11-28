Things change, and very fast. The world’s technological advances help humanity in many good ways, but there are side effects. For example, the invention of the cell phone was formidable, as well as the arrival of the tablet. It allows us to communicate at anytime and anywhere. Unfortunately, the time we spend a great deal of time viewing the screens. Because of this, adolescents and children develop Myopia and in others, their Myopia worsens.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO