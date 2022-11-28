After falling to Michigan last weekend and dropping to 11-1 on the season, Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Buckeyes checked in at No. 5 behind No. 4 USC, No. 3 TCU, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Georgia. Ohio State is ahead of No. 6 Alabama, and the top 10 is rounded out by No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Penn State – who the Buckeyes hold a win over – No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Kansas State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO