Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretchThe LanternColumbus, OH
buckeyesports.com
Bruce Thornton Settling Into Point Guard Role For Ohio State
As Ohio State has had to rely heavily on its freshman class across the first few weeks of the season, no first-year player has carried more responsibility than guard Bruce Thornton. Although freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh has led the Buckeyes in scoring through their first seven games, Thornton has been...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule
As Ohio State prepares to usher in a new era of Buckeye baseball — after the program hired Bill Mosiello to replace 12-year manager Greg Beals on June 16 — OSU set its schedule for the 2023 season, which includes 26 home games, on Thursday. Mosiello’s maiden voyage...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
After falling to Michigan last weekend and dropping to 11-1 on the season, Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Buckeyes checked in at No. 5 behind No. 4 USC, No. 3 TCU, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Georgia. Ohio State is ahead of No. 6 Alabama, and the top 10 is rounded out by No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Penn State – who the Buckeyes hold a win over – No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Kansas State.
buckeyesports.com
No. 25 Ohio State Falls To No. 17 Duke 81-72 In ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Facing its first true road environment of the season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, No. 25 Ohio State (5-2) was unable to overcome No. 17 Duke (7-2), falling 81-72 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The adverse atmosphere did not phase the Buckeyes early as Ohio State opened the game...
buckeyesports.com
Olympic Recap: Conference-Wide Volleyball Awards, Seven-Game Unbeaten Streak For WHKY, Feinberg 15th At Junior Worlds
The Ohio State women’s volleyball team racked up ample hardware from the Big Ten’s volleyball awards Wednesday. Senior libero Kylie Murr earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, with senior Mac Podraza earning Setter of the Year. Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot joined Padroza and Murr as a first-team All-Big Ten performer, while senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and junior middle blocker Rylee Rader landed on the second team.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Takes Off In Second Half For 96-77 Win Over Louisville
No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) was able to overcome a 14-point deficit to knock off No. 18 Louisville (5-3), 96-77, to remain undefeated on the season on Wednesday. The Buckeyes faced a 37-23 deficit in the second quarter and trailed 45-37 at the half, largely due to 12 turnovers and eight personal fouls in the first half, but outscored the Cardinals 59-32 across the final two quarters to secure the win.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s Offense Well-Represented On All-Big Ten Teams
As Ohio State boasted the top-ranked total and scoring offense in the Big Ten this season, the Buckeyes saw several players land on all-conference teams for their efforts this season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. were each elected to first-team honors...
buckeyesports.com
C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Marvin Harrison Jr. Earns Receiver Of The Year Honors
Ohio State’s loss against Michigan may have dampened quarterback C.J. Stroud’s chances of winning the Heisman Trophy, but Wednesday he did pick up a big piece of hardware, being named the Graham-George Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. In a 12-game regular season, Stroud connected on 66.2...
