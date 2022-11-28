ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith and ‘Emancipation’ Director Defend Releasing the Slave Film Now

One of the biggest wild cards of this year’s awards season is Emancipation, the biographical slavery epic starring Will Smith. It’s also the contender with the most baggage, thanks to its star and controversial subject material.The AppleTV+ film, in select theaters now and streaming on Dec. 9, comes only nine months following this past year’s Academy Awards, where Smith infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The timing of the film, in relation to the Oscars slap, has raised some eyebrows. Additionally, folks on social media have expressed...
Spike Lee’s Grandmother, Mother has Spelman College Building Dedicated

Spelman College honored Spike Lee’s family by renaming the College’s Admissions Office in honor of the well-known film director’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton (Class of 1929) and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee (Class of 1954). Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee participated in the ceremony, along with Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle, faculty, students and staff.
Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James expecting first child together

Actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James are expecting their first baby together. “The Cosby Show” actor announced the news ahead of an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Thursday, writing in an Instagram post, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!”. Pulliam previously spoke...
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

