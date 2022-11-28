Read full article on original website
Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over downtown streets for weekend
PHOENIX – Creativity takes the spotlight in the East Valley when the Tempe Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday on Mill Avenue. The downtown event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sunday. Organizers expect upwards of 150,000 to attend the free fall fair celebrating arts and...
Out of the area, but worth the drive: December 2022
SATURDAY 12/2 – SUNDAY 12/3. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. The Holland Community Center and Sonoran Arts League present the second annual Winter Artisan Market. This juried show will feature 75 regional artists showcasing their handmade creations, including jewelry, painting, photography and more. Attendees can shop for holiday gifts while meeting the artists and learning about their creative process. Admission is free.
APS Electric Light Parade, Avondale WinterFest, First Friday & more this weekend
Swing into December with some fun! This weekend’s list of things to do includes the APS Electric Light Parade, Avondale WinterFest, First Friday, APP Sunmed Mesa Open and Christmas in the Rainforest.
New beer hall marks eighth eatery for Phoenix brothers
After the success of their Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup chain, Phoenix brothers Aaron and Jared Pool are excited to open their new venture this winter. The duo has been in business together for nearly a decade and are preparing to open their latest establishment: a beer hall in Park Central called The Green Woodpecker.
eegee’s will open 5th Phoenix location on Dec. 8
On Thursday, Dec. 8, popular quick-service restaurant brand eegee’s will open the doors to its fifth Phoenix location at I-17 and W. Bell Road, bringing its namesake frozen drink—an ice-cold concoction packed with chunks of real fruit—award-winning French fries, signature subs, grinders and its new chicken tender meal to its northernmost location.
VAI Resort in Glendale: construction tour, new renderings, and details
VAI Resort in Glendale: construction tour, new renderings, and details given by Grant Fisher, president at VAI Global Development. Here’s what to expect on the music centric tower, parking & more.
Celebrating 20 Years of Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding, Phoenix's Coolest Holiday Concert
Legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper — you know, the one who uses electric chairs and guillotines as props and once famously threw a chicken off the stage — isn't the most likely host of a beloved, family-friendly Christmas show. But likely or not, Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding, the...
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
Super Bowl Music Fest reveals lineup for 3 concerts at Footprint Center
PHOENIX – The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, three nights of concerts at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix leading up to the big game, released its lineup on Tuesday. kicks things off on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII takes place in Glendale. A special guest to be announced will open the show.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots
PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked,...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Valentine Phoenix Snags Esquire’s 2022 Best New Restaurants in America List
Esquire has released the 40th edition of its Best New Restaurants in America list, highlighting 40 new establishments across the country that offer top dining experiences as well as celebrating the unique stories and souls behind each one. Valentine, a Phoenix restaurant specializing in Southwestern fare, made the cut. The...
Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
2 local churches offering festive holiday events
Two Scottsdale churches have slated special events to stoke the holiday spirit. Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale is presenting an unusual event to celebrate the holidays – a Renaissance Yuletide Feaste. Recreating a typical royal holiday feast celebrated over 400 years ago, the event will be held at...
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its Place
A new pizzeria has opened where a previous pizza restaurant had failed.Photo byBrenna Huff/UnsplashonUnsplash. It isn’t uncommon for one restaurant to replace another restaurant when it goes out of business. The space is already set up to accommodate guests, it has a kitchen, and all the other appliances and devices needed to run the business. It’s a faster setup and allows the new owner to get everything up and running sooner, which means they are paying less in rent for months they are not actively bringing money in. However, one thing that isn’t as common is the same style of restaurant replacing the one that failed. And yet, in this case, a new pizza restaurant is replacing an old pizza restaurant in downtown Phoenix.
The Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Phoenix, Arizona
Sunshine and natural beauty bring families from far and wide to Phoenix. If you're considering moving, here are the city's best family-friendly neighborhoods.
