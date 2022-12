Holiday travelers will find a taste of home this season at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Just in time for the busy travel season, Sycamore Brewing opened a taproom — its first outside the original South End location — on Concourse E. Along with Sycamore’s Mountain Candy IPA, Southern Girl blonde ale and seasonal brews, the 1,828-square-foot taproom also serves wine, appetizers, pizzas, salads — even breakfast daily until 10 a.m. Menu selections include an Uptown “burger” — an Impossible Burger patty with veggie mozzarella and kale slaw — and a CLT Chop Salad with bacon, avocado, egg and roasted corn. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Justin and Sarah Brigham since 2013, Sycamore is Charlotte’s top beer producer.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO