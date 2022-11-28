Read full article on original website
Gibson Technical Center receives $400,000 in grant funds
Gibson Technical Center in Reeds Spring was one of more than 50 career and technical centers in Missouri to receive a grant from the state. On Nov. 29, Governor Mike Parson’s office announced the list of grant recipients from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with grant dollars from the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant.
