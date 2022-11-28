Read full article on original website
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In AEW Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
Matt Hardy Reveals What The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy & Vince McMahon Was Like
During the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on the working relationship between his brother Jeff and Vince McMahon. According to Matt, Vince “liked Jeff a lot” and he believes it was due to his rock star complex....
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling
David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
Arn Anderson Reveals What He’s Hoping For His Son Brock In The Wrestling Industry
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the power of the promo and what he’s hoping for his son Brock in the wrestling industry. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being voted best interview in 1990 by...
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
Former NFL Star Attends Recent Set Of WWE Tryouts
Earlier this week, WWE held a tryout session at IMG Academy in Florida. One of the names in attendance at the tryout was former NFL player Scooby Wright. TMZ.com is reporting that the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker was one of 30+ people who participated in the tryouts. There were said to have been 17 former college football players who were also in attendance.
Brian Gewirtz Reveals Crazy Storylines Pitched When He Was Working For WWE, SmackDown
Former WWE creative team writer Brian Gewirtz took to Twitter over the weekend to discuss some of the storylines that were pitched during his time in the company. He wrote,. Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs. Kaval being Undertakers secret long...
Sheamus Believed His Career Would End After WrestleMania 35
WWE Superstar Sheamus was recently interviewed by CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, the Celtic Warrior discussed how passionate he is about the wrestling industry these days and how he once believed that his career would be over after suffering a severe concussion at WrestleMania 35.
Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began
During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
More On WWE’s Return To India Next Month
As we reported last month here on eWn, WWE has plans to return to India in January. According to a report from Pwinsider, the company will be holding a live event in the country on January 18th. This is expected to be a SmackDown-branded house show. WWE previously ran an...
Next Week’s MLW Fusion Lineup, Titus Alexander Set For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2023
We have the updated lineup for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can check it out below:. MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. In other news, Titus Alexander has been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles tournament. The promotion announced on Thursday that Alexander will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis as confirmed competitors in the tournament. More names will be announced in the coming days. PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7 and 8.
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Earning The Respect Of Mickie James, More
During a recent interview with DAZN, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo commented on earning the respect of Mickie James. The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion also opened up on her own place in the wrestling business. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On earning Mickie James’...
Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,
Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
