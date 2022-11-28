We have the updated lineup for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can check it out below:. MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. In other news, Titus Alexander has been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles tournament. The promotion announced on Thursday that Alexander will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis as confirmed competitors in the tournament. More names will be announced in the coming days. PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7 and 8.

2 DAYS AGO