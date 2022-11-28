ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Can the West Linn-Wilsonville School District rebound from pandemic?

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsgOo_0jQUAkr800 Latest report highlights graduation rate and hiring wins, chronic absences

This article was updated from its original version.

Based on recent data, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District is on an upward trend of students who are on track to graduate. But the district also saw a decline in attendance, matching a statewide trend.

New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are performing by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. ODE officials stated that some data is skewed due to pandemic-related challenges.

Population breakdown

Data shows the West Linn-Wilsonville School District mirrors a statewide trend of shrinking student population. The report states that 137 fewer students are roaming the district's hallways compared to the 2020-2021 school year.

Out of the 9,087 students currently enrolled in the district, schools are primarily made up of white students and educators. According to recent data, 71% of students and 86% of teachers are white. These numbers are similar to 2020-21 data.

Indigenous, Black and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders students make up 1% or less of the school district, while 9% of students identify as multi-racial. These numbers are also consistent with the data from 2020-21 and pre-pandemic years. Four percent of the student body is Asian, in line with data from previous years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQUAkr800

Students with disabilities make up 12% of the student body — an identical statistic to the previous year but a 2% jump from pre-pandemic years. Eight percent of the student body is learning English and there are 73 languages spoken throughout the district.

Indigenous, Black and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders teachers also make up 1% of less of the school district. These numbers are similar to pre-pandemic years.

Three percent of teachers are Asian. Seven percent of teachers identify as Hispanic/Latino, and 2% are multi-racial.

What do attendance rates look like?

About 30% of West Linn and Wilsonville students were considered chronically absent last year, meaning they missed 10% or more of their regular school days.

The district outpaced statewide averages for students attending school, however. Seventy-five percent of students in kindergarten through second grade attended on 90% of regular school days — well above the state average of 65%. Throughout K-2 students, male and female students attended school equally. Non-binary students' information was protected as there are 10 or fewer in elementary school.

Students considered an "underserved" demographic group, including: Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Hispanic students, those with a learning disability, and economically disadvantaged students, had higher rates of absences than their peers. Numbers may be skewed due to the small sizes of specific demographic groups.

On a district-wide scale, 76% of the district's 21 Indigenous students were considered chronically absent, as well as 64% of the 39 students experiencing homelessness. About 23% of students in the "talented and gifted" program missed more than 10% of school last year.

Black kindergarten through second grade students had a 50% attendance rate last year, while 53% of Hispanic students and 63% of students with disabilities were marked "regular attenders" at those grade levels.

To compare, 79% of white K-2 students attended regularly. The figure for Asian students was 82%.

Last year, 36% of all Oregon students were chronically absent. A whopping 52.5% of high school seniors were considered chronically absent. That's a sharp increase from 2018-19 when the absenteeism rate was 20% overall and 39% for high school seniors. It's unclear what role, if any, COVID-19 illness played in last year's attendance rates.

While the latest data snapshot underscores the pandemic's impact on schools across the state, education leaders say they're better positioned to help students recover from the social, emotional and academic impacts of distance learning.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the students, families and educators of Oregon, the 2021-22 school year was one of reconnection and growth," said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, in a press release.

He added: "Together, we lifted up lessons learned. We prioritized mental health and well-being as well as learning and academic growth for all of Oregon's children and youth. The last two years have shown us what we're capable of. It is a strong reminder of the spirit of engagement and partnership, and working toward a shared goal."

Oregon schools also are on a path toward diversifying teaching and leadership staff, while accounting for all students in demographic metrics.

Who's succeeding?

The district continues to outpace statewide graduation rates. On-time graduation rates increased from 93% in 2020-2021 to 95% last year; the state average in 2021-2022 was 81%.

Ninety-five percent or more of Asian, multi-racial, white, talented and gifted and female-identifying students graduated on time last year. The lowest graduate rate was for homeless students, at 80%.

Ninth graders also showed a positive path to walking the graduating stage on time, as 83% were on track to graduate as of last year — a 3% increase from the 2020-21 school year. The statewide average for the group was also 83%.

The full report card, along with prior year reports, is available at Oregon.gov/ode

Courtney Vaughn and Kiva Hanson contributed to this article.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
BEAVERTON, OR
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust

Charolyn Concepcion: 'Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents?'Excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page article, "What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs." Read this story as it originally appeared online Nov. 4, 2022. Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently! I learned more in the Aug. 26 article "The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought." I was infuriated to see every...
HILLSBORO, OR
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Tradition continues to die with the LOHS Homecoming Parade

If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my time at LOHS, it’s that we’re a school of tradition. And no, I’m not just talking about the tradition of seniors getting to sit at the front at football games (although, that is very important). I’m talking about the traditions that hold together the Lake Oswego community and date back to the founding of our school in 1951.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals

The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Feedback sought on Hall Boulevard improvements

As part of a visioning project, an online survey asks people what they want the urban arterial to look like.Tigard is asking residents to weigh in on the improvements they would like to see along Hall Boulevard as part of a visioning project that includes an online interactive mapping tool allowing users to pinpoint the areas of the corridor they have concerns with. From now until Dec. 4, Alta Planning + Design, the city's consultant on the Hall Boulevard project, is hosting a visioning survey at tigardopenhouse.altaplanning.cloud. Hall Boulevard, also known as Highway 141, is a key transportation corridor...
TIGARD, OR
KTVL

Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"

Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
WWEEK

Hillsboro Mattress Store Fined for Willfully Endangering Employees

A state regulator fined Mattress Megastore in Hillsboro $67,000 for willfully endangering its delivery drivers. The locally owned mattress seller was forcing employees to “to operate a one-ton box delivery truck that was clearly unsafe,” the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said while announcing the fine yesterday. The truck had no windshield wipers, a broken seat belt and cracks in the windshield. Drivers were forced to use it for deliveries in rainstorms anyway, the state found.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize

As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
391
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy