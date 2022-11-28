Downtown Tigard tree-lighting celebration set for Friday, Dec. 2

Event features a visit from Santa as well as an after party at Symposium Coffee, featuring free hot chocolate and more.

It's time to break out the candy canes and mistletoe as Tigard hosts its annual holiday tree-lighting celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, at Liberty Park.

Sponsored by the Tigard Downtown Alliance, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a special appearance by Santa Claus. The park is that little corner of property on the north end of Southwest Main Street and Highway 99W.

Kevin Bates, president of the alliance and co-owner of Symposium Coffee on Main Street, said he's excited about this year's event.

"(It was a) good crowd last year. We're expecting more, of course, this year," said Bates.

Santa will arrive at the venue aboard a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue hook and ladder truck.

"We have some different elements because we've brought the after-party here to Symposium," Bates said.

That includes an appearance by a Christian school choir singing Christmas songs. The coffee shop will also host facepainting, crafts, characters dressed in costume and free hot chocolate.

Children can write letters to Santa and Sherrie's Jewelry Box will pick them up.

All events end at 8:30 p.m.

Parking for attendees of the tree-lighting is in the Rite Aid parking lot.

For more information, visit tigard-or.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2391/230.