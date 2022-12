OAKLAND, Calif - The Cougars shined in their PacWest opener against Holy Names, with a phenomenal three-point shooting game that led them to knock down 81 points to earn the victory. McKelary Robertson led the Cougars with 20 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond-the-arc. Justin Hemsley, George Reidy and Ken West all joined him in double-digit points, with Reidy going 3-for-4 from beyond-the-arc and West going 3-for-6. How it Happened: Azusa Pacific got out to a 12-6 lead with four consecutive three-pointers by Hayden Gray, Hemsley, West and Robertson. The Cougars held a steady lead, finding themselves ahead 34-17 with 5:27 left in the first half. Shooting 43.8% from the field and 55.6% from beyond-the-arc in the first half, the Cougars led the Hawks by 20 heading into the final 20 minutes.

AZUSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO