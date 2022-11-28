ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
2022 FIFA World Cup Favorites Entering Knockout Round

The field at the 2022 World Cup has been trimmed in half, with 32 teams being reduced to 16 left standing to compete for soccer’s grandest prize. The favorites are clearly established entering the knockout stage, but as teams like Germany and Belgium found out in the group stage, that doesn’t always mean much when one goal can change the fate of any team.
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea...
Three U.S. Players Who Could Blow Chance of World Cup Upset Vs. Netherlands

If U.S. wants to upset Netherlands, these players must improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the United States to pull off the World Cup upset of the Netherlands on Saturday, a lot needs to go right: Christian Pulisic must be healthy enough not just to play, but to wreak havoc, the U.S. defense must remain stout in front of Matt Turner, and somehow, some way, they must find a goal scorer.
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale

Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the...
USMNT's Haji Wright Scores, Netherlands Answers Immediately

The United States got on the board, but the hope didn't last long. After coming off the bench in the 67th minute, Haji Wright gave the U.S. life with an absurd touch that went up in the air behind him and somehow dropped into the net in the 76th minute.
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
Why Does the Netherlands Wear Orange?

The Netherlands is back in the Round of 16 and sporting its orange kits for the fourth time in Qatar. The color, which also happens to be the team nickname, is one of the most recognizable brands in national sports. Even more than captain Virgil Van Dijk’s infamous bun, the color has come to represent a rich soccer tradition in the small, northern European country.
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand,...
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup

The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
