Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals
2022 FIFA World Cup Favorites Entering Knockout Round
The field at the 2022 World Cup has been trimmed in half, with 32 teams being reduced to 16 left standing to compete for soccer’s grandest prize. The favorites are clearly established entering the knockout stage, but as teams like Germany and Belgium found out in the group stage, that doesn’t always mean much when one goal can change the fate of any team.
AP Photo Catches Key Moment Before Japan's Controversial World Cup Goal
From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr David Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it.
Uruguay Players Angrily Follow Refs Into Tunnel After World Cup Elimination
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. To say the least, Uruguay players were heartbroken after their 2-0 win vs. Ghana which did not convert into advancement into the 2022 World Cup round of 16. So...
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea...
World Cup Stadium 974 in Qatar Was Built to Disappear After Tournament
Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel. Qatar says...
Three U.S. Players Who Could Blow Chance of World Cup Upset Vs. Netherlands
If U.S. wants to upset Netherlands, these players must improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the United States to pull off the World Cup upset of the Netherlands on Saturday, a lot needs to go right: Christian Pulisic must be healthy enough not just to play, but to wreak havoc, the U.S. defense must remain stout in front of Matt Turner, and somehow, some way, they must find a goal scorer.
Switzerland Equalizes Score in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the...
USMNT's Haji Wright Scores, Netherlands Answers Immediately
The United States got on the board, but the hope didn't last long. After coming off the bench in the 67th minute, Haji Wright gave the U.S. life with an absurd touch that went up in the air behind him and somehow dropped into the net in the 76th minute.
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic...
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Why Does the Netherlands Wear Orange?
The Netherlands is back in the Round of 16 and sporting its orange kits for the fourth time in Qatar. The color, which also happens to be the team nickname, is one of the most recognizable brands in national sports. Even more than captain Virgil Van Dijk’s infamous bun, the color has come to represent a rich soccer tradition in the small, northern European country.
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand,...
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
