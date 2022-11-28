Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Police: Man kidnapped daughter in St. Paul, then crashed in Minneapolis during pursuit
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis and St. Paul police worked in tandem Thursday to catch a man who had kidnapped his own toddler, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.MPD says SPPD requested help just before 3 p.m. after they received word that the man "had taken his 2-year-old daughter and indicated that he would harm the child and himself." The man does not have custody of the child.His cellphone was traced to 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, and officers with the Operation Endeavor REACT team soon spotted him and tried to pull him over.MORE: New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation EndeavorThe man fled, and about a mile into the chase he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.Police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers had to take the girl "from the suspect's grip" and "used minimal force" to arrest him.The girl was not harmed, and the driver in the vehicle that was struck wasn't hurt. The man was transferred into the custody of St. Paul police.
Charges filed after recent shooting in Plymouth
Plymouth, Minn – Austin Robert LeClaire, a 26-year-old male, has been formally charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in connection to a Nov. 25 shooting.According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. on Friday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition after first aid was administered at the scene.LeClaire was identified as a person of interest, and was apprehended by police later that evening following the shooting.The Hennpin County Attorney's Office formally charged LeClaire Thursday with second-degree attempted murder.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Girlfriend
A Plymouth man has been charged in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting of a 23-year-old Plymouth woman, causing life-threatening, permanent injuries to the victim, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. Austin LeClaire, 26, was arrested in Clark County, Wis., about two and a half hours from the crime scene....
Man facing federal charges in connection with 19 Bar firearm incident
MINNEAPOLIS — A man accused of brandishing a gun at a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Minneapolis and yelling homophobic slurs is now facing federal charges. A criminal complaint first filed in Hennepin County on Nov. 30 shows 29-year-old Conell Walter Harris is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless disregard risk. In a court affidavit filed the same day, the United States Attorney's Office took control of the case on the basis that Harris "knowingly and intentionally possessed a firearm" despite having been prohibited from doing so.
Advocate
Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons
Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
fox9.com
First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man
Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Authorities have identified the man fatally shot while dining at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant in Bloomington last week. Tu Anh Phan,...
Woman charged in south Minneapolis killing arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a suspect in a Minneapolis killing who eluded capture for months has been taken into custody in Texas.In October, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts. Police said she was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Ta-Nasha Austin in south Minneapolis in March.Police said Roberts had been living in St. Cloud and was considered "armed and dangerous." A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest by the Longview Police Department in Texas.MPD said its homicide investigators have questioned her, and they are attempting to extradite her.
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
Man who allegedly pulled out gun, made threats inside Twin Cities gay bar facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar on Monday now faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.Conell Walter Harris was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m., and several employees said he was "acting strangely." When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.Charges say he continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation. He left the bar but later came back to play pool. He was arrested at the scene.Harris was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with him, according to the charges.
mprnews.org
Man accused of yelling anti-gay slur, pulling out gun in Minneapolis LGBTQ bar
A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening staff at an LGBTQ bar. Hennepin County prosecutors say Conell Walter Harris, 29, entered the 19 Bar in Loring Park late Monday where staff and customers said he was "acting strangely,” according to court documents.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connected
The Apple Valley and Savage Police Departments have announced they are both collectively investigating the two bank robberies that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with help from the FBI. After further investigation, the two departments found the suspect from the first robbery at the Wings Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and from the second robbery at the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, were connected and the same individual. They also released a photo of the unidentified suspect, which you can see above and in the embedded Facebook post below.
fox9.com
Dad saves 4 children taken in vehicle by chasing them in stolen car left by suspect
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with four children inside on Wednesday was chased down by the children's father, who hopped in a stolen vehicle the suspect abandoned at the scene in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said the suspect arrived near the...
iheart.com
Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State
Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
kfgo.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Bloomington restaurant
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man shot to death inside a Bloomington restaurant last Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tu Anh Phan, 49, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Aaron Le, 47, is charged with the second-degree murder of Phan, but Bloomington police plan...
Man with stolen gun arrested after making threats inside Minneapolis gay bar, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man armed with a stolen gun could face charges for threatening others inside a Twin Cities gay bar. It happened Monday night at 19 Bar in Minneapolis. Multiple callers told police that a man carrying a gun had made threats.Officers arrested the 30-year-old man after a scuffle. Prosecutors could also charge him with assault and resisting arrest.MORE: Minneapolis LGBTQ club mulling extra security in wake of Colorado Springs shooting
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: OD suspected in SE Rochester deaths
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said Friday that pending toxicology results, they suspect an overdose may have caused two deaths at a Rochester residence Thursday morning. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the bodies were discovered when a social worker stopped by the apartment residence at 1123 3rd Avenue SE around 11:44 a.m.
