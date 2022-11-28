Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Boston’s Roadways to Experience “Carmageddon” This Weekend
If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
WCVB
Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston
BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Mass & Cass area '80 percent, 90 percent better' than year ago
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over the...
wgbh.org
Boston parents of color are losing faith in the city's public schools
The Boston Public School system has been struggling for decades with high leadership turnaround and low-performing schools, challenges that have families of color heading out the door. One such parent, Latoya Gayle, has taken two of her four children out of Boston Public Schools and into charter schools. Gayle said...
cambridgeday.com
In handling homelessness and substance abuse, foundation exists for easing the crisis, staff says
In handling homelessness and substance abuse, foundation exists for easing the crisis, staff says. A “recommended path forward” on issues around unhoused populations and substance use in Cambridge will be presented in early 2023, according to a Tuesday presentation by city staff at a hearing of the City Council’s committee on human services.
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
NECN
Wu Claims Major Progress at Mass. and Cass, Admits Errors ‘Framing for Our Efforts'
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued Monday that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over...
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
ncsha.org
MassHousing Awards $143,332 for Affordable Sober Housing in Massachusetts
BOSTON – November 17, 2022 – MassHousing has awarded a total of $143,332 in grant funding to help preserve 22 affordable sober housing units and provide supportive services to men, women, and children impacted by substance misuse. The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc....
Stigma over drug addiction saw ‘fundamental shift’ during Baker admin, leaders say
A pervasive stigma surrounding drug addiction eased throughout the eight years of the Baker administration, elected officials and recovery organization leaders declared Tuesday in Quincy during a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, recalling campaign trail memories, said conversations with individuals and families grappling...
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
NECN
More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office
More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Boston traffic could be 'royally difficult' this week
BOSTON - Some of the biggest names in the world are descending on Boston this week - and AAA is predicting that could be "royally difficult traffic" for drivers.The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Boston Wednesday and will be in town through Friday for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Friday is also when President Joe Biden is coming to Boston for a fundraiser. "While there haven't been any specific road closures announced we do know there will be temporary ones appearing and disappearing as the royals make their way through the city," said AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. AAA says there...
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
