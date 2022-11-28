ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Boston’s Roadways to Experience “Carmageddon” This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston

BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston parents of color are losing faith in the city's public schools

The Boston Public School system has been struggling for decades with high leadership turnaround and low-performing schools, challenges that have families of color heading out the door. One such parent, Latoya Gayle, has taken two of her four children out of Boston Public Schools and into charter schools. Gayle said...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Stigma over drug addiction saw ‘fundamental shift’ during Baker admin, leaders say

A pervasive stigma surrounding drug addiction eased throughout the eight years of the Baker administration, elected officials and recovery organization leaders declared Tuesday in Quincy during a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, recalling campaign trail memories, said conversations with individuals and families grappling...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office

More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Boston traffic could be 'royally difficult' this week

BOSTON - Some of the biggest names in the world are descending on Boston this week - and AAA is predicting that could be "royally difficult traffic" for drivers.The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Boston Wednesday and will be in town through Friday for the Earthshot Prize Awards. Friday is also when President Joe Biden is coming to Boston for a fundraiser. "While there haven't been any specific road closures announced we do know there will be temporary ones appearing and disappearing as the royals make their way through the city," said AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.  AAA says there...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence

The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA

