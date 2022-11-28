ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalonynews.net

Callahan Construction Honored by Caritas Communities

Annual gala raised record-breaking $1.19 million for housing and resident support services. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., was recently honored with the P. Leo Corcoran Humanitarian Award by Caritas Communities at its 37th Annual Housing For All Gala held at the Westin Boston Seaport District on November 10th.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Boston’s Roadways to Experience “Carmageddon” This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston

BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abingtonnews.org

Last call coming for The Depot

The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
ABINGTON, MA
hollistontownnews.com

Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans In Holliston, Needs Help

For a National Honor Society project, I am partnering with the Jason Russell Society of the Children of the American Revolution, the Old Middlesex Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, and the Mt. Hollis Masonic Lodge to honor our Holliston veterans. Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember...
HOLLISTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy