6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
buffalonynews.net
Callahan Construction Honored by Caritas Communities
Annual gala raised record-breaking $1.19 million for housing and resident support services. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., was recently honored with the P. Leo Corcoran Humanitarian Award by Caritas Communities at its 37th Annual Housing For All Gala held at the Westin Boston Seaport District on November 10th.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
Boston’s Roadways to Experience “Carmageddon” This Weekend
If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
WCVB
Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston
BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
NECN
‘That's What Neighbors Are for': People Help Disabled Woman After Nasty Note
After a rude note was left telling a disabled woman to clean up her yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, community members came together in support. Kristene Whitehouse says her heart sank when she received a note in her mailbox Monday night. The message read, "Clean up your yard leaves they blow...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
hollistontownnews.com
Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans In Holliston, Needs Help
For a National Honor Society project, I am partnering with the Jason Russell Society of the Children of the American Revolution, the Old Middlesex Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, and the Mt. Hollis Masonic Lodge to honor our Holliston veterans. Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember...
‘It’s Disgusting': The Employees of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham Speak Out
In the wake of Lindsey's Family Restaurant's sudden closure this week in Wareham, stunned former employees are speaking out about what they are calling a "disgusting decision." However, the owner is sticking by her guns, saying she had no other options. Former employees gathered at another Wareham restaurant shortly after...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
