NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO