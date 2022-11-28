ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

NOPD searching for French Quarter parking lot robber

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the robbery happened a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?

NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WGNO

Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder

Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
METAIRIE, LA

