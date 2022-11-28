Read full article on original website
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WANTED: Man, woman accused of credit card fraud
Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart and Smith on charges of Access Device Fraud.
Police search for car reportedly used in downtown NOLA vehicle burglary
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in finding the vehicle detectives say was used in a car burglary in the Central Business District.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for French Quarter parking lot robber
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the robbery happened a...
Louisiana State Police locate 16 stolen vehicles hidden in Algiers
Officers confirmed the vehicle and a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number were both stolen.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
Four carjackings in about six hours in New Orleans, all white SUVs
Cops say four drivers had their vehicles stolen at gunpoint overnight and early this morning in New Orleans. It started at 12:14am in the 3400 block of Esplanade Ave. “Victim in parking lot sitting in his vehicle…
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central City
Just after 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue
WWL-TV
Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?
NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
Murder Suspect May Be in South Louisiana, Florida Police Say
An alleged violent offender has ties, and an outstanding warrant, in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Who’s the ‘Houdini’ at this NOLA Walmart?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Like the rest of us, he’s searching for something. That’s something, somewhere on a shelf at Walmart. He is Mark Alleman. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may think Mark is a magician when what he’s looking for suddenly appears. Like a rabbit out of a […]
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
NOLA.com
Suspect in priest killing was penalized for bad behavior in prison, only recently released
Details remained scarce Tuesday about a gruesome double homicide that stunned the north shore, but more information emerged about the man who Covington police arrested Monday and said is responsible. Antonio Tyson, booked with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brutal killings, remains jailed without bond on...
WDSU
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder
Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
fox8live.com
Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night. A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends. He says an unknown young male suspect then got into...
Two arrested in Mississippi after teen found dead outside St. Bernard Parish home
A man and a juvenile are behind bars after St. Bernard Parish deputies say they are responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old outside of a Violet home last week.
