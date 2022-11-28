Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Addicted To Quack
Oregon needs an OC with substance, quarterback development experience
As far as coaching positions go; the offensive coordinator may well be one of the most short-lived that football has to offer. Defense wins games, but offense wins TV ratings. During the height of its power under Chip Kelly, Oregon Football had captivated audiences across the nation with its turbo-charged pace and exciting skill players. It almost got them a national championship. Almost.
Addicted To Quack
Hoops Heals, Hammers Cougs
In what turned out to be the game no one expected, Oregon pulled off a couple of surprises, dominated inside in the second half and pulled away for a 74 - 60 home victory over Washington State. Oregon benefited from the quick return of N’Faly Dante - who early in the week was said to be in Concussion Protocol - and the first action from Brennan Rigsby who had missed the first 7 games with a foot injury. Dante tied his career high with 22 points and Rigsby made a couple of key steals late as Oregon pulled away.
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers projected to receive invite to Sun Bowl
Official bowl invitations will be made after this weekend’s conference championship games, but current projections put No. 16 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Bowl will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, and...
Emerald Media
Breaking: Redshirt freshman quarterback Jay Butterfield enters transfer portal ahead of Oregon bowl game
Oregon quarterback Jay Butterfield announced his decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, via his personal twitter account, on Wednesday, November 30. In 2020, Butterfield’s first year at Oregon, he elected to redshirt. Then, Butterfield recorded just three pass attempts during the following two seasons. He completed two of those passes for a total of 23 yards.
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
KGW
Offensive coordinator candidates for Oregon | Locked On Ducks
Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to be the head coach at Arizona State. We discuss names to watch for Dillingham's replacement.
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
kezi.com
Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision
Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday. After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball
After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
