In what turned out to be the game no one expected, Oregon pulled off a couple of surprises, dominated inside in the second half and pulled away for a 74 - 60 home victory over Washington State. Oregon benefited from the quick return of N’Faly Dante - who early in the week was said to be in Concussion Protocol - and the first action from Brennan Rigsby who had missed the first 7 games with a foot injury. Dante tied his career high with 22 points and Rigsby made a couple of key steals late as Oregon pulled away.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO