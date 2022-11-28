Are you struggling to find a Christmas gift or holiday present for someone on your list? Maybe they have particular tastes, or they already seem to have everything. What you need to do is gift them a memorable experience instead of yet another scented candle that will end up in Goodwill. Everyone appreciates an experience as a gift because it doesn’t take up room in their home, it can often be something you do together, and it creates a lasting memory that they’ll treasure forever. If you’re looking for the best gift experiences in Seattle, we put together a wide range of options. Whether the person on your list is a music lover, an art nerd, a foodie, or a complete enigma to you, they’re sure to love being gifted one of these Seattle experiences.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO