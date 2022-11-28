Read full article on original website
seattlemet.com
11 Creative Gifts for Party Hosts (and One Wine Bottle)
The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Don't disrupt the delicate balance between party hosts and partygoers: Availing yourself of a season's worth of...
KING-5
Elevated eating can be found at The Lakehouse in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Looking for a special place to dine over the holidays or any time of the year? Look no further thanThe Lakehouse in Bellevue. This gorgeous restaurant is overseen by James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson who always cooks with the best seasonal and local ingredients he can get into his kitchen.
secretseattle.co
10 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In Seattle
Are you struggling to find a Christmas gift or holiday present for someone on your list? Maybe they have particular tastes, or they already seem to have everything. What you need to do is gift them a memorable experience instead of yet another scented candle that will end up in Goodwill. Everyone appreciates an experience as a gift because it doesn’t take up room in their home, it can often be something you do together, and it creates a lasting memory that they’ll treasure forever. If you’re looking for the best gift experiences in Seattle, we put together a wide range of options. Whether the person on your list is a music lover, an art nerd, a foodie, or a complete enigma to you, they’re sure to love being gifted one of these Seattle experiences.
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Festive Bars In Seattle To Visit This Holiday Season
Now that we’re in December, Seattle has begun to fully embrace the holiday season. There are several holiday pop-up bars in Seattle that have returned this year for over-the-top Christmas spirit, and many other Seattle bars are adding festive cheer to their menus and decor. Whether you want to be surrounded by in-your-face holiday cheer or just want to find a cozy Seattle bar with mulled wine, we have an option on this list for you.
seattlemet.com
The Friends Experience Comes to Seattle in February 2023
Cue the Rembrandts and find your lobster—the Friends Experience is coming to Seattle. Similar to the slew of themed immersive shows we've had here as of late (Van Gogh, Banksy, Dinos Alive), "The One in Seattle" gives ultra-fans a chance to channel their inner Phoebe or Chandler. The event,...
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist
5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist. Tis the season to be saving up some cash for those holiday and Christmas presents that you have to buy. Hopefully, you are finding some great deals at local stores across Washington. Craigslist is always a great place to find some items that you can turn into re-gifting if they are in good condition, of course. We found some weird things available for free on Seattle’s Craigslist. Claim them if you dare!
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Tacoma to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
This Is Washington's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
seattleschild.com
Baby, it’s cold out there! Safety tips for newborns and infants
“The best thing you can do for a baby is take him outside every day – rain, shine, sleet or snow.”. That was the advice I received 25 years ago from a pediatrician friend, who happened to also be the head of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a major Seattle hospital at the time. Unless it’s perilously cold, going outside in the full range of weather helps babies habituate to the cycles of day and night and acclimatize to the flow of seasons.
KUOW
2 shows in Seattle that should not be missed this holiday season
If you are a fan of live shows, we have entered the best part of the year. The holiday season is when venues around the city put on their best shows, aimed at getting as many seats filled as possible. This weekend, I saw two shows: "The Wiz" at the...
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
Alaska Airlines cancels more than 440 Seattle flights after winter blast
Wintry weather is causing a winter nightmare for travelers. Passengers were stranded in Seattle after snow caused a ripple effect, leaving people stuck for days. By far the most impacted is Alaska Airlines, which has canceled hundreds of flights. Those problems gave Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) the title of “most miserable” airport in the country today, according to Flight Aware.
downtownbellevue.com
Popular Boba Chain, Don’t Yell at Me, to Open at Bellevue Connection
Don’t Yell at Me, a popular boba restaurant is planned to open at Bellevue Connection. The address is 550 106th Avenue Northeast. Some of their menu items include sea salt cheese milk foam like pink lychee smoothie topped with cheese foam, espresso tea latte like earl grey latte, fresh milk tea, old master formula like traditional Taiwanese black tea, organic milk east like brown sugar pearl with milk, and toppings. There are also snacks available like original bubble waffles and bubble waffles with chocolate chips.
Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'
'She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,' the restaurant owner said.
roadtirement.com
Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades
Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished
A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
