Florida State

Looper

Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney

On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
Looper

Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney

Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
disneytips.com

Bob Iger Has Just Confirmed That Disney Will Proceed With a Hiring Freeze, Says “That Has to Continue”

A little over a week before Bob Chapek was fired as the Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company, it was announced that Disney would undergo a hiring freeze. It’s currently been a little over a week since Bob Iger was reinstated as the CEO of Walt Disney, and fans and Cast Members alike have had many questions regarding the changes he’ll bring.
AdWeek

Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus

Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Staffers Brace for Changes With Bob Iger’s Return

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.ABC News staffers at all levels were just as surprised as everyone else to learn that Bob Iger is returning to run The Walt Disney Company. News boss Kim Godwin addressed the shock development during ABC’s 9 a.m. editorial call, telling staffers there was “no warning” and imploring them to focus on their work, according to people who were on the call.Speculation within ABC News has turned...
Disney Diary

Disney CEO Iger on hiring freeze, parks reservations, Lake Nona move

Returning Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger held a 45-minute employee town hall meeting Monday afternoon answering a range of questions, including the fate of the hiring freeze that was announced by former CEO Bob Chapek before he left, the proposed move to Imagineers to Lake Nona in Florida, rumors about Apple purchasing Disney, and the need for inclusion in storytelling, according to numerous news sources.
disneytips.com

Michael Eisner Comments on the Current State of The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is in for some changes as former CEO Bob Iger has returned to the top position after the Board of Directors ousted Bob Chapek last week. Bob Iger has already shared his excitement to get to work with Disney, and he has already met with Cast Members and employees to discuss the future of the company and answer questions they may have during this transition. Amid all of the recent changes, nearly everyone who has either worked for Disney, is a fan, or has some other interest in the company has taken to social media to share their thoughts on the current state of things, including none other than past CEO Michael Eisner.

