city-countyobserver.com
Environmental Group Calls For Full Clean-Up Of Coal Ash At Michigan City Power Plant
Environmental Group Calls For Full Clean-Up of coal ash at Michigan City power plant. The shutting down of the coal-fired power plant is a welcome development to some environmentalists—but a hollow victory if NIPSCO fails to clean the remaining coal ash to the extent activists want. Coal ash, according...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30
The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
etxview.com
State agency finds no reason to revise Lake County land values
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has found no basis to upend the Lake County land order setting base property values for the various categories of land throughout the state’s second-most populous county. In a first-of-its-kind review, DLGF spent more than 100 hours evaluating the accuracy of the...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Prime Data Centers begins construction on $1 billion data centre campus
Prime Data Centers has started construction of its $1 billion data center campus at 1600 East Higgins Rd. in Elk Grove Village. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Prime ORD will include more than 750,000 sq. ft. and 175 megawatts of capacity at full build-out, creating the largest data center campus in Greater Chicago. It’s the first of three planned campus data centers.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
wkvi.com
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season
Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 3, 10th , and 17th at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
thechicagogenius.com
Report: Bus Driver Idling Just Out of View Until You Order a Rideshare
WESTERN AVE — According to eyewitness sources, the bus driver operating the bus you’re waiting for has decided to stop the bus just beyond your field of view until you give up and decide to order a car.x. “Yea it’s standard CTA procedure,” said Danny Pryzbylewski, 38, bus...
Former Plainfield Township supervisor pleads guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from firm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former elected supervisor of southwest suburban Plainfield Township pleaded guilty on Monday to siphoning more than $1 million from a private firm.Prosecutors said Anthony Fremarek snatched the cash over six years from the firm where he served as chief financial officer, but he was also holding office as the township supervisor.He will be sentenced next February.
A Billionaire Got the Chicago Mayor’s Support to Lease Public Land. Then He Wrote Her Campaign a $25,000 Check.
After the donation from Joseph Mansueto, owner of the Chicago Fire soccer team, a city alderman asked for an independent investigation.
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution
Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
Austin Weekly News
Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
New Chicago Parking Ban To Be Enforced Next Month
Here's what you need to know to avoid a ticket.
wgnradio.com
What Section 179 of the IRS code means for vehicle purchasing
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/22: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to about section 179 for vehicle purchases when it comes to businesses. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 1 – 4
Thanksgiving is past and Christmas has come at last, and the Region has plenty of holiday fun in store for residents willing to brave the cold! Whether you're looking for a night of worship at Valparaiso University, a visit with Santa at the Hammond Holiday Parade, or a trip to the North Pole with the City of Portage, there's something for everyone this weekend.
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
How Many COVID Tests Should You Take to Be Confident You Don't Have the Virus?
For those who may have been exposed to COVID over the Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend, how many tests should you take before you can be confident you didn't contract the virus?. The first important question to ask is whether or not you have symptoms. While COVID cases tend to...
fox32chicago.com
Study suggests you don't need to drink 8 glasses of water a day
CHICAGO - The idea that we need eight glasses of water a day may not be accurate after all. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin Madison found there are many factors that go into how much water you actually need. Men need the most water in their 20s, while a...
fox32chicago.com
Restaurant workers secretly recorded by former boss outraged he's avoiding prison time
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Restaurant workers secretly recorded by their former boss are outraged he will avoid prison time. In a plea agreement reached with the Will County State's Attorney, Michael Papandrea, 60, will serve two years' probation. "We were all hoping for some sort of justice from what at...
