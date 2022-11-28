ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KTBS

Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Here's how holiday stress could land you in the ER

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are some of the most stressful times of the year— but that stress could land you in an emergency room if you aren't careful. "The holidays, as much as we enjoy them, are also a time of stress for our patients," said Dr. Raul Seupaul, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine with UAMS.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

At this Arkansas food truck everything is pink, even the pizza!

CABOT, Ark. — What happens when a mechanical engineer and graphic designer team up to open a food truck? Bright pink pizza. You’re certainly not going to find pink pizza on many menus, but at The Pink Pepperoni that’s exactly what they are serving up – and some days hundreds of pink pizzas!
CABOT, AR
dequeenbee.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Little Rock

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Go Inside the December Issue of Soirée

Happy holidays, Little Rock! The December issue of Soirée is officially here and it’s filled with merry mocktails, Christmas gift ideas and more stories that make this season bright. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. The Legacy League: JLLR's Century of Service // In its...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tinyhousetalk.com

24 Ft. Little Rock Tiny Home

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
dequeenbee.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Hot Springs

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Keo to introduce Keo Pecan Festival this Saturday

The City of Keo will host its first Keo Pecan Festival this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keo Mayor Stephanie White said the event will include something enjoyable for everyone. “We wanted to bring some fun to our community and the surrounding area, and we wanted...
KEO, AR
dequeenbee.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Pine Bluff

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PINE BLUFF, AR
mysaline.com

City of Bryant honors Boswell for lifelong service to Parks Dept

The City of Bryant held a reception recently for a woman who has been instrumental in building the parks system. Joyce Boswell was the focus of celebration on Monday, November 21st, because of her lifelong commitment to the City and its Parks and Recreation Department. The reception, held at the Bryant Parks Administration Building, was attended by friends, family, and members of the Bryant community.
BRYANT, AR

