FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Here's how holiday stress could land you in the ER
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are some of the most stressful times of the year— but that stress could land you in an emergency room if you aren't careful. "The holidays, as much as we enjoy them, are also a time of stress for our patients," said Dr. Raul Seupaul, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine with UAMS.
Pulaski Heights Elementary students donate canned goods to Little Rock church
Elementary school students from Pulaski Heights showed their "can do" attitude on Thursday after hand-delivering more than 2,000 canned goods to Pulaski Heights Baptist Church.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ammunition Maker to Help Alleviate Primer Shortage with $41 Million Arkansas Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of firearm ammunition plans...
At this Arkansas food truck everything is pink, even the pizza!
CABOT, Ark. — What happens when a mechanical engineer and graphic designer team up to open a food truck? Bright pink pizza. You’re certainly not going to find pink pizza on many menus, but at The Pink Pepperoni that’s exactly what they are serving up – and some days hundreds of pink pizzas!
Community gathers to speak out against Conway Public Schools, deeming recent school board rulings anti-trans
Tuesday, people in the city of Conway gathered to “take action” against Conway Public Schools following the recent school board rulings.
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Little Rock
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
littlerocksoiree.com
Go Inside the December Issue of Soirée
Happy holidays, Little Rock! The December issue of Soirée is officially here and it’s filled with merry mocktails, Christmas gift ideas and more stories that make this season bright. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. The Legacy League: JLLR's Century of Service // In its...
tinyhousetalk.com
24 Ft. Little Rock Tiny Home
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
Garvan Woodland Gardens brings back famous Holiday Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs for it's annual Holiday Lights display.
McDonald's worker gets holiday surprise from anonymous customer
CADDO VALLEY, Ark. — There are some things that are just synonymous with the drive-thru— such as the voice at the ordering screen, and even the smells as you get close. Though at the Caddo Valley McDonald's, there's no sound as recognizable as the voice of long-time employee, Aretha Nelson.
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Hot Springs
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Keo to introduce Keo Pecan Festival this Saturday
The City of Keo will host its first Keo Pecan Festival this Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keo Mayor Stephanie White said the event will include something enjoyable for everyone. “We wanted to bring some fun to our community and the surrounding area, and we wanted...
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Pine Bluff
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KATV
More than $7M in equipment grants awarded to over 100 Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than $7 million in equipment grants were awarded to over 100 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Approximately 90 percent of the funds will be received by local police and sheriff's...
ARDOT asking homeless living near interstate to move as crews clear areas out
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) asked people living in camps near interstates and highways in Little Rock and North Little Rock to relocate so the areas can be cleared out.
mysaline.com
City of Bryant honors Boswell for lifelong service to Parks Dept
The City of Bryant held a reception recently for a woman who has been instrumental in building the parks system. Joyce Boswell was the focus of celebration on Monday, November 21st, because of her lifelong commitment to the City and its Parks and Recreation Department. The reception, held at the Bryant Parks Administration Building, was attended by friends, family, and members of the Bryant community.
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
