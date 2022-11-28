LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are some of the most stressful times of the year— but that stress could land you in an emergency room if you aren't careful. "The holidays, as much as we enjoy them, are also a time of stress for our patients," said Dr. Raul Seupaul, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine with UAMS.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO