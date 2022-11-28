Read full article on original website
Man with knife shot by Phoenix police officers near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road
An investigation is underway after a man with a knife was shot by Phoenix police officers Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
KOLD-TV
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
AZFamily
Cows run loose on Glendale freeway after trailer crashes into median
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 freeway near Glendale Avenue in Glendale Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck trailer carrying around 100 cows crashed into the freeway’s median after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said after the crash, the trailer door somehow opened, and about 15 of the 100 cows walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers and ADOT personnel wrangled them up and corralled them off the highway while arrangements were made for another trailer to pick them up.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
AZFamily
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
AZFamily
Reward increased for information on unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school.
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man arrested for fiery car crash that killed 22-year-old in June
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a six-month investigation, Phoenix police have made an arrest for a fiery car crash that killed a 22-year-old in June. Detectives say on June 1, Kamren Norfor reportedly caused a fiery car crash near 31st and Northern Avenues. Around 4:15 a.m., police say an SUV driven by Norfor was going east on Northern when he crossed the center line and struck a sedan driving west. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the driver of the sedan, 22-year-old Simeon Byers, later died.
ABC 15 News
Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating
PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
Police release body-cam footage of shooting
The Maricopa Police DepartmentPhoto byInMaricopa - Maricopa Police. The Maricopa Police Department on Nov. 30 released four body-worn camera videos in connection with an officer-involved shooting at West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and North Porter Road on Aug. 7.
fox10phoenix.com
Students evacuated after reports of gun at Scottsdale high school
Students were escorted out of Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale on Dec. 2 after police placed the school on lockdown following reports of an armed person on campus. Police said no suspect was found during their initial search of the school.
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
12news.com
Arizona corrections officer hospitalized after being knocked out in struggle with inmate
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A female corrections officer was hospitalized Thursday after being knocked unconscious during a struggle with an inmate at the Pima County Detention Complex, authorities said. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the facility after hearing an inmate was assaulting a corrections officer, according...
AZFamily
Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
KOLD-TV
Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate in the Pima County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly choked a 19-year-old corrections officer, causing her to lose consciousness, on Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Authorities said Friday the corrections officer and her partner were serving paperwork to an inmate,...
AZFamily
Impaired driver was going 80 mph before deadly crash in Pinal County, deputies say
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Ak-Chin Indian Community that killed a woman Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a three-car crash near Ralston Road and Fanner Drive. Deputies say 19-year-old...
Person found dead after trailer fire near Scottsdale
One person is dead after a fire engulfed a trailer in the area of 140th Street and Rio Verde near Scottsdale early Friday morning.
