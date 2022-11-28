ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

KOLD-TV

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cows run loose on Glendale freeway after trailer crashes into median

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 freeway near Glendale Avenue in Glendale Friday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck trailer carrying around 100 cows crashed into the freeway’s median after the driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers said after the crash, the trailer door somehow opened, and about 15 of the 100 cows walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers and ADOT personnel wrangled them up and corralled them off the highway while arrangements were made for another trailer to pick them up.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for fiery car crash that killed 22-year-old in June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a six-month investigation, Phoenix police have made an arrest for a fiery car crash that killed a 22-year-old in June. Detectives say on June 1, Kamren Norfor reportedly caused a fiery car crash near 31st and Northern Avenues. Around 4:15 a.m., police say an SUV driven by Norfor was going east on Northern when he crossed the center line and struck a sedan driving west. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, but the driver of the sedan, 22-year-old Simeon Byers, later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Police release body-cam footage of shooting

The Maricopa Police DepartmentPhoto byInMaricopa - Maricopa Police. The Maricopa Police Department on Nov. 30 released four body-worn camera videos in connection with an officer-involved shooting at West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and North Porter Road on Aug. 7.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate in the Pima County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly choked a 19-year-old corrections officer, causing her to lose consciousness, on Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Authorities said Friday the corrections officer and her partner were serving paperwork to an inmate,...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

