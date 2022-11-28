Read full article on original website
KXLY
Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING; heavy snow leading up to the Wednesday morning commute – Kris
We are tracking a major winter storm in progress across the Inland Northwest. A WINTER STORM WARNING will continue through Thursday morning. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
KXLY
Snow moves out and the arctic air moves in – Mark
We’re tracking arctic air which will move in tonight, and remain through next week, so we’ll hold on to the snow and icy conditions. Clearing walk ways and driveways today will be a great help. Plan your day. Today, make sure to shovel those walk ways and drive...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: Storm lasts until Thursday Morning – Mark
Prepare for a weather alert day with heavy snow piling up in the Inland Northwest. Expect to wake up to heavy snow, with over six inches from overnight. Snow will be heaviest this morning, and snowfall will last through Thursday. Another cold blast will follow. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast...
FOX 28 Spokane
Officially a record snow-day in Spokane, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. – The major winter storm we’ve been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5″ of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1″ set back in 1975. And this isn’t finalized yet…If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
koze.com
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
pullmanradio.com
Snow and Ice Response
The season’s first significant snow event brought icy road conditions yesterday afternoon and evening that caused over 100 crashes across the Palouse. City staff responded to the weather forecast by deploying road salt and liquid deicer units beginning Monday morning. Major challenges came later as a second snow event...
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way
Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
koze.com
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
bonnersferryherald.com
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
KHQ Right Now
Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County
Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that's why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren't treated nearly as much as they should be.
