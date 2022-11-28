We are tracking a major winter storm in progress across the Inland Northwest. A WINTER STORM WARNING will continue through Thursday morning. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO