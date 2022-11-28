Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County BAT Team Encourages Residents to Help Improve FCC National Broadband Map
The Whitman County Broadband Action Team encourages county residents to help improve the newly released Federal Communications Commission (FCC) National Broadband Map. Users can search for their address to see information about services that internet service providers claim are available there. If those services are unavailable at the user’s location, they may file a challenge with the FCC through the map interface to correct the information.
pullmanradio.com
Vehicles At The Apartment Where UI Students Were Killed Moved To Secure Location For Further Evidence Processing
Vehicles found at the apartment where four University of Idaho students were murdered have been relocated to a secure location. The Moscow Police Department released an update on the investigation into who killed the students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives moved the vehicles on Tuesday to long term storage to continue processing evidence.
pullmanradio.com
Final Ballots From This Month’s General Election In Whitman County Tabulated
The final ballots from this month’s vote by mail general election in Whitman County were counted by the auditor’s office on Tuesday. Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent was re-elected with 56% of the vote. The Pullman Regional Hospital expansion bond passed with 76% approval. The only small taxing district levies in Whitman County that failed were the Endicott parks levy and the streets levy in Rosalia.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Fundraiser Hired To Lead Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation
A Washington State University fundraiser has been hired to lead the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Linda Infranco has been hired as PRH Foundation Executive Director starting January 9th. Infranco has been working at WSU since 2000 most recently as Senior Director of Development for the Honors College. Infranco replaces Rueben...
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman’s First Salary Commission Meets Wednesday Morning To Take Public Comments Before Setting Pay For Mayor & Council
The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission will decide how much the mayor and city council will be paid during a meeting on Wednesday morning. The independent commission was created by city council last summer. The group will set the salaries for Pullman’s elected officials for the next two years.
koze.com
Lewiston Firefighters Respond to HAZMAT Call on Snake River Avenue (VIDEO)
LEWISTON, ID – Lewiston Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation in the 2500 block of Snake River Avenue at about 8:11 a.m. this morning. A female driver had reportedly run over a snow-covered “street closed” sign with her car and it cut her fuel line. She then pulled over in the KOZE parking lot. There was no other damage to the vehicle and no injuries.
pullmanradio.com
Digital Navigation at Whitman County Library
Whitman County Rural Library District announced they are a recipient of a $500,000 Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Broadband Office and the Washington State Department of Commerce, beginning this fall through June 2023. This grant will allow WCL to develop, host, and teach digital navigation skills to the...
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho Holds Vigil to Remember Four Victims
The University of Idaho held a candlelight vigil Wednesday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome in remembrance of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen, who were killed off-campus on November 13th. President Scott Green, Dean of Students Blain Eckles, and some of the parents of the victims spoke...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Shutdown On Construction Of SR26 Passing Lanes West Of Colfax
Work to construct three segments of passing lanes on State Route 26 West of Colfax is shut down for the winter. The Washington State Department of Transportation built two of the segments this year. The final segment will be constructed in the spring.
pullmanradio.com
Women’s Leadership Guild Awards $10,000 to Local Non-Profits
Five local non-profits were awarded $2,000 each by the Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild for this year’s grant cycle. Members voted to award five $2,000 grant awards for the 2022-23 grant cycle to support The Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County, and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho to hold Candlelight Vigil
The University of Idaho will host a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. The U of I Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Downtown Association Receives Nearly 2.3 Million Dollar Grant To Buy Building For Restaurants & Business Incubator
The Colfax Downtown Association has received a large grant from the State of Washington to attract new restaurants downtown and create a business incubator. Washington State Department of Commerce has given the association a roughly 2.3 million dollar grant. CDA Executive Director Whitney Bond says the money will be used to buy the building at 203 North Main Street right across from the PNW office. The association plans to use the money to buy the building and remodel the space for restaurants and offices. The ground floor would house two restaurants with the upper floors providing space for a business incubator. The grant will be used to buy a kitchen for the restaurants and pay for consultants to assist start-up businesses.
koze.com
Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue
NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
TODAY.com
Police tow away 5 cars from University of Idaho crime scene
Police towed away five cars from the scene of the mysterious quadruple murder in Idaho. The new developments come as the college campus prepares for a campus-wide vigil on Wednesday. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2022.
pullmanradio.com
The Festival of Trees and Jingle & Mingle at the Colfax Library
The Colfax library will host the Festival of Trees and the Libey Gallery art exhibit from December 1st through the 28th. Families are invited to tour the display of trees from Colfax Chamber, ReMax, Napa Auto Parts, Colfax PTO, Raven Square, and many more. Make sure to cast your vote...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Asking The Public To Report Any Odd Activities
The Moscow Police Department is asking the public to report any odd or out of the ordinary events as part the investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow PD released on update on the investigation Monday night. Detectives say that information about odd events even if it doesn’t seem significant may be a piece of the puzzle to solve the case. Information for investigators can be passed along here https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Road-Homicides.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Child Welfare Coats For Kids Drive Ends Wednesday
Pullman Child Welfare’s annual Coats for Kids drive is almost over. The charity is collecting new or gently used coats for Pullman families who could use a helping hand. The drive runs through Wednesday. Coats can be dropped off at Four Star Supply, Columbia Bank, Walmart, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, Umpqua Bank, Washington Trust Bank, Caldwell Banker Tomlinson and Pullman Building Supply.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Responding To More Calls For Unusual Circumstances And Welfare Checks
The Moscow Police Department is responding to more unusual circumstances calls and welfare checks since four University of Idaho students were murdered. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Since then, officers have responded to 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 welfare checks. That’s an increase from 70 and 18 respectively for the entire month of October. Officers say concerned parties are calling friends and family before notifying police. The Moscow PD is reminding the public to call 911 immediately for any life safety or emergency situations.
pullmanradio.com
UPDATE: Good Samaritan Injured Was Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar-Colfax Man Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying To Help Motorist Get Unstuck From Snow
UPDATE: Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers confirms that Deputy Cory Alcantar was the man who was injured. Deputy Alcantar was off-duty at the time. A Colfax man was injured when he was pinned between two vehicles while trying to help a motorist get unstuck from the snow. The Colfax Volunteer...
