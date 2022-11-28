Read full article on original website
How to Get Rid of Aphids
Whether you’re a new plant parent trying your hand at low-maintenance indoor plants or an experienced gardener who loves to buy plants online, you might have come across a colony of tiny pear-shaped bugs hanging out on your indoor plants. Beware: These are sap-feeding insects called aphids. They’re harmless to humans and pets but will do serious damage to your favorite air-purifying plants.
3 Types Of Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
How to Care for a Jade Plant
We get it: Not everyone has the magic touch when it comes to houseplants. If you struggle to keep yours alive but still want greenery in your space, look no further than the jade plant. Also known as the money plant, this succulent symbolizes luck and prosperity. Jade plant care is simple—even if your thumbs aren’t particularly green. For new plant parents, this no-fuss houseplant is a wonderful place to start. But these succulents aren’t just hardy; with light-green, oval-shaped leaves and wooden stems, they’re also pretty additions to any decor.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bananas?
The banana is a highly versatile, delicious fruit that's easy to digest and touted for its many health benefits, such as protection against oxidative stress and chronic disease due to its high fiber and antioxidant contents. Bananas' soft texture and sweet taste make them a healthy option for most people—including babies and older adults, who may struggle with chewing and swallowing tougher foods, as well as athletes and active individuals who need a quick energy source while on the go.
Self-service checkouts are covered in poop bacteria: study
Attention! Cleanup needed on self-checkout counter “number 2” Self-service checkouts may be an efficient way to shop but with convenience comes a side of feces, according to a new experiment. Self-service checkouts are often covered in harmful bacteria — some of which are found in fecal matter, according to the experiment conducted by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK and backed by the NHS public health officials. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the...
grainvalleynews.com
Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden
Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
Man Grows Houseplants Using Vegetables and Food Scraps and We're Amazed
We had no idea this was a thing…
How and When to Repot a Plant
Some plants grow slowly, and some grow quickly, but sooner or later most houseplants get too big for their containers—even low-maintenance indoor plants. One tip-off that repotting is needed: Indoor plants may look too big for their pots. Another clue is when roots come out of the top or bottom of the container, signaling that the roots are overcrowded. Overcrowded roots make plant watering difficult, which can lead to root rot and a dead plant. Learning how to repot a plant is not difficult, but it does require using containers of the correct size, an appropriate soil mix and a gentle hand. “Once you’ve done this a few times, you’ll realize how easy it is,” says Katelyn Ginsberg, co-owner of Primex Garden Center in Glenside, PA.
How to Organize Your Refrigerator—and Keep It That Way
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Fridge organization is a beautiful thing. It requires a relatively small amount...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
Your Pillows May Be Nasty Beneath the Pillowcase — Here's How to Wash Your Pillows
When it comes to self care, your bedding has a lot to do with it. Of course, you want a comfy night's sleep, on a mattress that's not too firm or soft. Washing your pillowcase and sheets regularly is a must to help keep your skin clear. But what about your pillows? It may not be the first thing you think of especially if you use pillowcases. Because of this, your pillows may be dirtier than you realize — and it can be important to learn how to properly clean pillows.
Terrace, lawn or courtyard, there’s an apple tree to fit every plot. So plant one now
I get such a thrill when I see a heavily laden tree ripe with rosy apples. I think of the apples given away, bottled into sauce or made into pies. I think of the blackbirds that so love a rotten fallen apple. I think of the worms, wasps, maggots and microbes that take the rotting flesh back into the soil. I think of the ladybirds that will shelter over winter in the craggy edges of the tree’s bark, and the mistle thrush that will wipe the sticky mistletoe berries off its beak and thus deposit them into hollows where long-gone branches grew. I think of the mason bees and hoverflies that will pollinate the blossom in spring, and of the many moulds, rusts and strange fungi that will inhabit worlds I cannot see over the surface of the tree, both above and below.
birdsandblooms.com
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
Food Network
One More Way Green Tea Could Be Good for Your Health
Flavan-3-ols are bioactive compounds found in foods like green tea that can benefit cardiovascular health, blood sugar control and more, according to research. Much of the time, when it comes to nutrition recommendations, people are often told what they need to remove or change about their dietary habits. If you find adding a habit or nutrient easier than eliminating one, you might want to ask your healthcare provider about flavan-3-ols. An expert panel at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo presented new guidelines based on large bodies of research that suggest simply adding flavan-3-ols to your existing diet may improve health outcomes. Read on to find out more.
How to Clean Mold and Mildew and Stop It in Its Tracks
Unless you’re making cheese or soy sauce, keeping your home as fungus-free as possible should be a top priority. Knowing how to clean mold and mildew will bring you that much closer to a neater, not to mention healthier, abode. If the mere presence of mold leaves you in a cold sweat, don’t worry. Experts tell us that it’s normal for homes to have some level of mold.
WebMD
Germ-Killing Spray Protects Surfaces for Months
Dec. 2, 2022 – It's difficult to keep surfaces clean in public spaces, and so much of what we touch is covered in bacteria and other microbes that can make us sick. Handwashing is the best defense against the spread of illness, but what if the surfaces we are touching in public could be protected with a spray that eliminates illness-causing microorganisms?
cohaitungchi.com
Is Your Dog a Picky Eater? This Might Be Why!
A lot of dogs would eat anything tasty and nutritious you serve them – but not your dog. You give your dog food to eat, yet he simply sniffs the food and just leaves it to spoil. Now, it’s time for his next meal, but he hasn’t finished eating the previous one yet.
Is There Anything We Can Do To Heal Our Guts Other Than Taking Probiotics?
Eating plays a huge role in how we feel -- and not just in regards to digestion. So what happens when our gut isn't happy, and how can we help make it better?
