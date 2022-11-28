Read full article on original website
sandiegomagazine.com
10 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: December 1-4
Grammy Award-winning vocalist Isabel Leonard and guitarist extraordinaire Pablo Sáinz Villegas will pair up for a concert showcasing the music of Spain. Leonard has shined in opera houses all over the world with her mezzo-soprano range and Sáinz-Villegas has been deemed “the soul of the Spanish guitar” by Billboard. The show will start at 7:30 inside The Baker-Baum Concert Hall following a pre-show lecture from Meghan Hynson, visiting assistant professor of ethnomusicology at University of San Diego, starting at 6:30 p.m. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
sandiegolocaldirectory.org
Best Places To Eat In San Diego
San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
pbmonthly.net
One of Pacific Beach’s own honored as a ‘Most Remarkable Teen’
Pacific Beach Middle School eighth grader Makena Stumpo, at his young age of 13, is jack of many trades. Talented and determined, Stumpo has spent the better part of his life diving headfirst into an array of extracurricular activities. From athletics to music to balancing school and a social life, Stumpo’s time is well spent.
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
escondidograpevine.com
Rancho Santa Fe Covenant won’t change racist coding
Rancho Santa Fe’s Covenant Association, basically a quasi-governmental homeowners association dating to the community’s founding in the 1920s, refuses to change the covenant designation that harkens back to racist restrictions in its original 1928 documentation despite the 1948 outlawing of the practice by the United States Supreme Court, sources say.
probrewer.com
Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!
Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
KPBS
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
sandiegomagazine.com
Feast County
Often the first city that comes to mind when we think East County, El Cajon has developed into one of our region’s more complex communities. On the one hand, “The Big Box” is characterized by classic cars cruising its Main Street every Wednesday night, and by its pride in hometown sports heroes, including auto racing icon Jimmie Johnson, and Padres ace Joe Musgrove.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
oceansidechamber.com
Iconic Restaurateur Sami Ladeki is expanding to Oceanside
**New all-day concept blends two favorite restaurants – Toast Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s – in North County**. Oceanside, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Sami Ladeki, the restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Toast Gastrobrunch is opening a blended concept – Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner in Oceanside at 339 North Cleveland Street (92054).
Close Call Between Two Navy Ships on San Diego Bay
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
When San Diego Will Start Charging Everyone for Trash
San Diegans agreed this election cycle that the city should be able to charge everyone for trash collection. While the city could impose it as soon as a 12-month cost of service study is complete, it’ll likely take a lot longer. Recall that until Measure B passed this month,...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
OB resident’s story helps memoir showcase answer the question ‘What. Just. Happened?’
The stories that will be brought to life at the upcoming “What. Just. Happened?” memoir showcase range from humorous to heartwarming, from brazen to touching. “What. Just. Happened?” presented by the International Memoir Writers Association, will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets are $33.
