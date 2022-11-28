Read full article on original website
Power Restored
Power and the heating system have been restored at Wedgwood Elementary. Due to a power outage today, Dec. 1, Wedgwood is closed. All other SPS schools are open today and running on a standard schedule. Seattle City Light and SPS staff are on campus working to restore power. We realize...
If Needed for Snow Remote Learning Tools: Hotspots, Laptops
As you may know, we are preparing to go to remote learning in place of snow days, after the winter holiday. If you are in need of a wi-fi hotspot, the District is asking that you apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program at the Affordable Connectivity website. If you are...
Digital Athletic Tickets
Metro League is launching another way to buy athletic tickets for high school games! This means fans can now choose to buy tickets for Seattle Public Schools (SPS) high school athletic games online beginning with the Friday, December 2, girls and boys’ basketball games. Cash will continue to be accepted at the door for tickets .
Earth Service Corps Club Fundraiser Screening of ELEMENTAL Dec 10
Earth Service Corps Club Fundraiser Pre-Release Screening of ELEMENTAL. The Ballard HS Club YMCA Earth Service Corps is presenting ELEMENTAL: Reimagining Our Relationship with wildfire on Sat, Dec 10 in the Earl Kelly Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Ballard High School. Doors are at 6:00 p.m., the screening starts at...
