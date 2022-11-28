Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Widespread Chinese Protests after COVID Lockdown Prevented Escape from Burning Building
Protests are erupting across China over the regime’s strict anti-COVID controls that confine millions to their homes. The protests have reached Shanghai and other cities over reports that blame the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China on the lockdown of blocks of apartments.
americanmilitarynews.com
China appears to ease up on Islamic worship in Xinjiang, but Uyghurs aren’t buying it
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Most Uyghurs in Xinjiang have not returned to mosques that Chinese authorities have reopened for limited religious services in response to heavy international criticism of repressive policies targeting the mostly Muslim ethnic group, sources inside and outside the country say.
Chinese Police Say They Arrested BBC Journalist at Protest to Protect Him From COVID
A BBC journalist in Shanghai was detained for hours on Sunday night while covering rare and angry protests that have broken out across China over the country’s controversial zero-COVID policy. One video on social media appeared to show the journalist, Ed Lawrence, being tackled by four uniformed police officers,...
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday...
A man who was at a peaceful protest in Shanghai says Chinese police grabbed him and hung him upside down before bundling him onto a bus: report
The man, who attended a Shanghai protest, said he and others were pulled out of the crowd by police officers and at one point hung upside down.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Protesters set massive fire to Chinese quarantine camp: Report
A Covid-19 quarantine camp built by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was reportedly set on fire in what appears to be an act of protest against China’s communist regime and its strict “zero Covid” policies. Protests and riots continue to rage across China as Chinese citizens push back on CCP leader Xi Jinping’s rule.
Rishi Sunak denounces Chinese arrest of BBC journalist as ‘shocking and unacceptable’
Rishi Sunak has denounced the arrest of a BBC journalist covering protests in China as “shocking and unacceptable”.Ed Lawrence was detained at a demonstration in Shanghai over Covid restrictions on Sunday and held for several hours before being released.Footage shared on social media showed several police officers grabbing Mr Lawrence and pinning him to the ground. The BBC said he was beaten and kicked by police officers, and then taken away in handcuffs.The incident comes ahead of a major foreign policy speech by the prime minister on Monday, in which he is expected to argue for “robust pragmatism” in...
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96
China’s former leader Jiang Zemin, who was elevated to the head of the Communist party as a loyalist during the Tiananmen protests and then presided over years of economic expansion, has died aged 96. The cause of death was leukaemia and multiple organ failure, state media said. His life...
How Many COVID Deaths Will Chinese Protesters Accept?
Anti-lockdown protests erupted across China following a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang last week. The country’s zero-COVID policy may have been to blame, as first responders were apparently restricted from accessing the scene. Heavy-handed quarantines and endless testing are causing many harms, including food shortages and widespread unemployment. But they’re also keeping China’s COVID death toll very, very low: A study out in May from Nature Medicine, led by Shanghai researchers, estimated that without these strict measures in place, a massive wave of new Omicron infections could overwhelm critical-care units and leave 1.55 million people dead. As protesters call on the government to loosen up, how do they make sense of this potential trade-off?
Tanzania drops murder charges against 24 Maasai leaders
The pastoralists had been detained over the death of a police officer during protests against government plans to evict them from ancestral land
Covid restrictions abruptly lifted in China’s Guangzhou and Chongqing after protests
China seems to be softening its stance on its stringent “zero-Covid” policy by lifting restrictions in two cities after unprecedented nationwide protests against the Communist government.The Asian giant is the only major world economy still to impose stringent lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing on its citizens under its policy to stub Covid at every flare-up. Routine imposition of restrictions nearly three years into the pandemic led to mass protests in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou and even resulted in calls for president Xi Jinping’s resignation.Authorities abruptly lifted restrictions in Guangzhou and Chongqing on Wednesday after protesters scuffled with police the...
France 24
Meghan faced death threats as a royal: senior UK police officer
Neil Basu said that as head of counter-terrorism, he had to deal with credible threats from far-right extremists against Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry. His comments, in an interview with Channel 4 News broadcast late Tuesday, appear to reinforce Harry's claims about security fears. Meghan, a mixed-race former...
americanmilitarynews.com
Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
France 24
French GPs go on strike over deteriorating working conditions
In a rare move, general practitioners in France will go on strike on December 1 and 2, demanding greater investment from the government in local doctors' surgeries. They say that if their working conditions don't improve, the state can kiss goodbye to traditional local surgeries, since recruiting the next generation of doctors will be almost impossible. These GPs are complaining of increasingly long days and endless paperwork. To better understand the situation, we spent a day with a doctor in a small town south of Paris. We also met a GP who was recently signed off work after suffering from burnout.
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
Chinese in Southern California are sympathetic, worried for protesters back home
Some Chinese immigrants expressed solidarity with the protesters. But as videos of police making arrests leak, they worried for the protesters' safety.
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past. Residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
