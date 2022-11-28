Read full article on original website
End of group stage: a round-up of the World Cup so far
The World Cup group stage ended on Friday and the knockouts start this weekend with the last 16 teams. Who are the favourites? What can we expect from the first knockout round that kicks off on Saturday, as the Netherlands face the USA and Argentina take on Australia?. So close...
South Korea stun Ronaldo's Portugal with late goal to reach knockouts
Substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner in injury time to rescue South Korea from the brink of World Cup elimination in a thrilling 2-1 victory over already-qualified Portugal on Friday. The Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward slipped in the winner in the 91st minute at Education City Stadium in Qatar to spark...
Who’s playing in the World Cup last 16?
The World Cup group stage ends on Friday and the knockouts start just a day later with the last 16. Here is the calendar and schedule for the gateway to the quarter finals. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). Saturday, December 3. Netherlands - United States: 4 pm. Argentina -...
Underdogs out : Australia and Team USA pack their bags
It wasn't a day for the underdogs, but they fought on until the very end. Argentina beat Australia 2-1 and the Netherlands fought off the USA 3-1 to make it through to the quarter finals. Meanwhile France prepare to face Poland while the Lions of Teranga will take on the...
Clinical Netherlands dispatch USA to reach quarter finals
A clinical Netherlands ended the United States' World Cup dream on Saturday, sweeping into the quarter-finals with a ruthless 3-1 victory. First-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and a late strike from Denzel Dumfries sealed a deserved victory as the Dutch handed out a painful lesson in finishing to their American opponents.
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
'He will cry': Ghana fans relish World Cup revenge against Suarez
The Uruguay striker broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup when his deliberate handball stopped a certain goal in the dying stages of their quarter-final. Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty -- cue wild celebrations from Suarez on the sidelines -- and Uruguay then beat the Black Stars in the penalty shootout.
Cameroon stun Brazil – but crash out of World Cup
Vincent Aboubakar headed in a stoppage-time winner and was then sent off as Cameroon claimed a memorable 1-0 victory over favourites Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, but still failed to go through to the last 16. Aboubakar, who had come in to captain Rigobert Song's team, connected with...
Tour de France 2024 final moved to Nice ahead of Paris Olympics
The final stage of the Tour De France, traditionally held on Paris's Champs Elysees, will be moved to the southern city of Nice in 2024 when the capital hosts the Olympics, the southern city's mayor confirmed on Thursday. "It's with some emotion that I am announcing the final stage of...
