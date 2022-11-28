Want a bleak example of our cyberpunk dystopia? Well, look no further than San Francisco, where the city is set to consider allowing cops to use robots to kill people. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors plans to vote on a proposal for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to be able to kill suspects with robots—applying the same policy that allows human cops to use deadly force against a person. If approved, the SFPD will be able to choose from seven different robots to potentially do the bloody deed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO