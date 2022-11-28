ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Winter Golf: The 10 Best Courses for an Off-Season Escape

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 5 days ago

Frost delays. Bare trees. Dormant fairways. Greens slower than your basement carpet. Or the worst—course closures. For golf junkies trapped in Northern climates, the drastic change in weather means one thing: Winter is coming , and golf season is ending. Or is it? Enter the winter golf getaway, a warm-weather cure-all for rusty swings and general wintertime blues.

When temps drop stateside, stowing your clubs in the garage or storage closet until springtime can be the ultimate walk of shame, like a Tiger Woods’ stinger straight to your soul. Fortunately, you can nip this dilemma in the bud and create a wraparound season with a road trip or a quick plane ride or two.

From Florida to Cabo, Arizona to the Caribbean, golf season is every season in these destinations. At these courses, you don’t have to dream of a January eighteen, you can play a January eighteen. Here are 10 sun-splashed winter golf courses worthy of a wintertime trip.

The Best Mountain Towns in America and Beyond

Read article

The Best Winter Golf Courses to Play This Season

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Ski Boots for Winter 2022-23

Ski boots don’t have the best reputation. They don’t look particularly cool (even snowboard boots can claim some style points). Ask anyone about the most uncomfortable footwear to walk in and they’re liable to say ski boots. Stiff, clompy, and ugly: Why bother buying a decent pair? It is easy to get jazzed up on […]
Mens Journal

Best Puffer Jackets for Outdoor Pursuits of Any Caliber

The first puffer (or puffy) jacket was made by Eddie Bauer in the 1930s after he almost died from hypothermia on an ill-fated fishing trip. Although the initial design featured a down feather stuffing, the warm jackets have become filled with all sorts of insulation over the years. From synthetic concoctions to wool blends—or the […]
Mens Journal

The 16 Best GPS Watches for Running, Cycling, Swimming, and More

GPS watches are a crucial tool for any runner, cyclist, or swimmer looking to track their pace, time, distance, and calories burned—particularly if you want to avoid lugging your phone around. Of course, not all GPS-equipped watches are created equal. The market is packed with tickers of all descriptions and prices, to the point that […]
Mens Journal

Winter Gloves Guide: 15 Pairs That’ll Keep You Warm This Season

Is your wardrobe ready for winter? Depending on where you live, numbing temperatures may be on the horizon (or already here). Hopefully your winter arsenal includes a down puffer, a smart winter coat, and a pair of weather-resistant boots, but if you don't have a pair of warm winter gloves, you’re not as prepared as […]
Mens Journal

The Best Fat Tire Bikes to Ride This Winter

If you lament the end of bike season, and are jealous of skiers who twitch with excitement as snowflakes fall, try fat biking. Defined by their extra-wide tires designed to be run at very low pressures, fat tire bikes have a lot of surface area where the rubber meets the ground. That keeps the bike […]
Mens Journal

The 30 Best Mountain Towns in America and Around the World

If you're into hiking, skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking or other elevation-centric sports, you're likely already a fan of mountain towns—those charming, adventure-friendly locales tucked into the hills. But mountain towns are also great places to take it easy, too: From world-class food and libations to their unmatched tranquil beauty, they offer an ideal way to […]
Mens Journal

32 Best Gifts for Hosts During the Holidays and Beyond

You’ve got sports-viewing sessions and tailgates, barbecues and brunches, happy hours and birthdays, and a whole slew of holiday parties. Sure, fun lies ahead, but first, there comes the stress of what to bring. Regifting that bottle of wine or weird ice cube tray won’t do. Instead, impress your host with any of these stellar […]
Mens Journal

Thanksgiving Wines That Deserve a Spot on the Table, According to Sommeliers

Turkey may be the star of your Thanksgiving feast. But a curated lineup of the best Thanksgiving wines? That’s your supporting cast. Because your feast is a cornucopia of flavors—herb-spiced stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, slabs of pumpkin pie—the wine pairing possibilities are practically endless. To help narrow things down, sommeliers and other wine experts shared […]
TEXAS STATE
Mens Journal

Field Watches Guide 2022: 15 Timepieces With Mil-Spec Style and Heritage

Wearing a watch in the digital era is a distinctive, intentional choice, so why not outfit yourself accordingly with a rugged timepiece that can really get the job done? When you want a stylish and functional timepiece with impressive military roots, you can’t go wrong with field watches. The historic watch design hits the right […]
Mens Journal

Fuss-free Feast: Best Restaurants to Eat Out for Thanksgiving

The theme of the last year’s Pandemic Thanksgiving could have been “Keep Away,” applicable to both viruses and extraneous cousins. The situation this holiday season, while far from perfect, is meaningfully safer, and it feels like cause for celebration. Instead of going to a random relative’s house for dinner, consider a fuss-free feast at one […]
Mens Journal

Best Time-Under-Tension Workout for Total-Body Strength

The key to 360-degree muscle: 90-degree eccentric isometrics. It might seem like we’re throwing a lot of geometry at you, but the concept behind time under tension (TUT) is simple, says Joel Seedman, PhD, owner of Advanced Human Performance: “Perform the lowering phase of a movement in a slow, controlled fashion, usually 3 to 5 […]
Mens Journal

Barrell Craft Spirits’s Gold Label Dovetail Is Rocket Fuel for Whiskey Lovers

You don’t need an actual distillery to make great whiskey. In Scotland and Ireland, independent bottlers have been proving it for centuries. The art is in the blend. Since 2013, Kentucky-based Barrell Craft Spirits has been singing that message to an American audience, assembling award-winning bourbons, American whiskeys and, more recently, rums. Today, it exists […]
INDIANA STATE
Mens Journal

Sweet, Robust, and Warming: 10 Best Porters to Drink Right Now

There’s no doubt when the weather turns colder as we settle into winter, stouts take center stage. And while we enjoy all its iterations: standard stout, imperial stout, and robust barrel-aged stouts, we think this malty, chocolate-filled beer’s close cousin deserves a little respect as well. Of course, we’re talking about the oft-overlooked porter. And […]
Mens Journal

Best Alcohol Gifts for the Spirits Lover in Your Life

'Tis the season to be boozy. Responsibly enjoying alcohol during the holidays is life’s consolation prize for the fact Santa isn’t real. It’s the perfect time to indulge in the good stuff by reaching for the top shelf at the liquor store. Whether as a gift for the connoisseur of the family, a host present […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Mens Journal

The Best New Winter Goggles and Shades Fuse Retro Styles With Cutting Edge Performance

Eyewear is replaying the 1980s and ’90s. Credit that era’s pulse-quickening neon fashions (or its amped up soundtracks), but designers of this winter’s snow sports goggles and sunglasses apparently rummaged through the vintage bins to find aesthetic inspiration from the past. Shields, glacier glasses, chunky goggle frames, and flamboyant colors are common design trends among […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy