Read full article on original website
Related
Looking back: Stats show just how dumb Dak Prescott-Cooper Rush debate was
While Cooper Rush surprised the world with his efficacy in Dak Prescott’s absence, stats show there’s no debating who should be the Cowboys quarterback. The 2022 season opened with a sad yet familiar tune for the Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott was injured, and the remainder of the season hung in the balance.
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Von Miller Says Odell Beckham Jr. Has Narrowed His Decision Down To 2 Teams
The NFL world is awaiting a decision from talented free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appears he's getting close. Beckham is currently recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered in last season's Super Bowl. However, the belief is that he will be healthy in time for the ...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Look: Dick Vitale Has 1 Job In Mind For Deion Sanders
Dick Vitale has an idea of where Deion Sanders should land if he decides to leave Jackson State at the end of the season. Tweeting, "Please tell me that there is validity that Deion Sanders will take the USF job. That would be the BEST hire made by [athletic director] Michael Kelly in college football. Name of the game is to recruit players-watch the talent PRIME TIME will bring to Tampa. [Praying] that it is TRUE."
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury
Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear
The game of the week in the NFL will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams faced off last January, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had extremely high ...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr airplane incident
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane while trying to fly from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning, and some have wondered if the incident will impact his free agency. The owner of at least one team is unbothered. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight after...
San Francisco 49ers Get Huge Defensive Boost Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
New York Giants Injury Report: Still Rather Lengthy
The Giants stiill have something of a lengthy injury report.
Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season
Jerry Jones said Odell Beckham’s airplane has no bearing on the Cowboys pursuit of the receiver. He said they have no concerns about Beckham’s character.
Comments / 0