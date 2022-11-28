Read full article on original website
Slow Horses Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
Based on the ‘Slough House’ series of novels by Mick Herron, ‘Slow Horses’ is a spy thriller series on Apple TV+. The plot revolves around the operatives of the Slough House, an administrative purgatory division of Mi5 where disgraced officers are sent in lieu of downright dismissal. In season 1, the plot begins with the arrival of River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) at Slough House. River works with the rest of the team to track down a British-Asian student kidnapped by an ultra-right-wing outfit.
The Peripheral Finale Recap and Ending, Explained: Does Flynne Die?
Prime Video’s sci-fi drama ‘The Peripheral’ ends its first season, leaving its characters and their fate in a lurch. The stakes had been getting higher with every episode, but in the finale, Flynne Fisher comes face to face with a choice that will forever change the course of her life. It is not an easy decision to make but it is necessary if she wants to save her world as well as the people she loves. New allies are made and the intentions of several characters come to the fore by the end, making it all the more important for Flynne to trust the right person. Here’s what the ending of the first season means for her. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Dead End Ending, Explained: What Happens to the Money?
Netflix’s ‘Dead End’ (also known as ‘Pewnego razu na krajowej jedynce’) is a six-part black comedy crime drama series. The plot follows a group of strangers who travel together in a ridesharing car to Cieszyn, a town on the southern border of Poland. They soon discover that they have mistakenly gotten in a car involved in a recent bank robbery, which resulted in the death of at least three people, and find the stolen two million zlotys in the trunk. As they try to figure out what to do with the money, the desperate bank robber closes in on them. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Dead End’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Qala Ending, Explained: Is Jagan Dead or Alive?
Directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Netflix’s ‘Qala’ is a Hindi psychological drama movie set in pre-independence India. It follows the titular protagonist, who has made a name for herself in the film industry as a talented playback singer. However, Qala is plagued by the memories of a tragic past incident and her painful relationship with her mother. Soon, her mind starts getting the best of her, leading to her eventual downfall. While the movie’s poetic visuals and background score appeal to the audience’s minds, the ending leaves you with some haunting questions. Eager to find the answers and satisfy your curiosity? We have you covered! SPOILERS AHEAD.
