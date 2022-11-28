Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The stock is unbelievably cheap for a business with a very marketable product.
Why Is Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). Shares have lost about 7.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altice USA, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Why CrowdStrike Stock Sank This Week
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock fell 11.5% across this week's trading. The cybersecurity specialist's share price lost ground in conjunction with the company's third-quarter earnings release, despite results in the period being quite strong. CrowdStrike posted non-generally-accepted-accounting-principles (non-GAAP) (adjusted) earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $581 million in Q3,...
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?
Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure following the release of some bleak results. Following Target's quarterly crumble, Wall Street analysts have been lowering their price targets. BMO Capital downgraded the firm to "Hold" from "Buy" while reducing its price target to $165. That's pretty much where the stock sits today. Indeed, many analysts don't seem to see much value after Target's latest flop.
CONSOL Energy and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 02, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares CONSOL Energy CEIX as the Bull of the Day and Whirlpool Corp. WHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Apple AAPL, Tesla TSLA and Meta META. Here is a...
DVY, VLO, OKE, PFG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) where we have detected an approximate $87.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,200,000 to 184,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of DVY, in trading today Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) is down about 2.8%, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is down about 1.3%, and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the DVY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of DVY, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Belden and Futu Holdings Limited
Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Belden Inc. BDC and Futu Holdings Limited FUTU. Markets Look to Pare Yearly Losses in December: Stocks to Watch. Markets surged on Wednesday following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a market-moving speech delivered...
Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Buy Assa Abloy's Emtek, Yale Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Emtek and Schaub premium door and cabinet hardware business and the Yale and August smart residential business in the United States and Canada from Assa Abloy, Inc. The transaction is valued at $800 million in...
Why Is Trane Technologies (TT) Up 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trane Technologies (TT). Shares have added about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trane Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Ansys (ANSS) Up 22.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ansys (ANSS). Shares have added about 22.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ansys due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CS, RJF, MMC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.3% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% higher. Credit Suisse (CS) Chairman Axel...
How Will Crypto Companies Remain Viable?
How will crypto companies remain viable? Bitstamp US CEO Bobby Zagotta joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq TradeTalks to discuss.
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
SAP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of SAP SE (Symbol: SAP) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $111.80, changing hands for $112.01/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top Investing Trends of 2022
The crypto craze and the NFT boom were the headline-grabbing plotlines of 2021’s investment story — but, oh, how things can change in a year. All things blockchain are now on ice as the crypto winter of 2022 sent digital coins into freefall and knocked several top industry dogs off their pedestals.
