Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) where we have detected an approximate $87.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,200,000 to 184,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of DVY, in trading today Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) is down about 2.8%, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is down about 1.3%, and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the DVY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of DVY, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO