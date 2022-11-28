Researchers dug up two fossils belonging to ancient, flappy, and snouted arthropod relatives from what's now a sheep field near Llandrindod Wells in Wales. At only 13 and 3 millimeters (about 0.5 and 0.1 inches), these minuscule fossils from the Ordovician period may not seem like much to look at, but their familiarity kept paleontologists up at night. The fossils look like opabiniids – extinct soft-bodied animals with snouts – yet they were dated to 40 million years after any known opabiniid fossil. "Even the sheep know we are onto something special here, they usually come to watch," says National Museum Wales paleontologist...

9 DAYS AGO