Surf Internet Unveils Multi-Gig Speeds, Launches in La Porte, Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. - Surf InternetSM announced today that, for the first time in company history, it plans to deploy multi-gig fiber-optic internet services capable of reaching speeds up to 10 gigs. Surf’s next-generation fiber technology will debut in the community of La Porte, Indiana, with network upgrade operations beginning January 2023 and services available by spring.
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
Downtown La Porte Ice Rink
GET READY TO GO ICE SKATING! Enjoy a temporary refrigerated ice rink at Monroe and State streets in Downtown La Porte, as opening weekend for the Downtown La Porte Ice Rink begins Friday, December 9. The ice rink is open during the following hours:. Friday, December 9 - 4-10 p.m.Saturday,...
Lowering La Porte County’s Infant Death Rate is Key Focus of Healthcare Foundation of La Porte
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is working to ensure infants not only survive but thrive during their first year of life. According to Maria Fruth, chief executive officer, statistics show that more than 40% of pregnant women in La Porte County receive little, late, or no prenatal care. Babies born to mothers who do not receive prenatal care are three times more likely to die than those born to mothers with care. La Porte County’s infant mortality rate is higher than the state of Indiana and the national average. Two of the major causes of infant death, preterm birth and low birth weight, are also above the state and national averages.
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
