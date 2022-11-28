Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is working to ensure infants not only survive but thrive during their first year of life. According to Maria Fruth, chief executive officer, statistics show that more than 40% of pregnant women in La Porte County receive little, late, or no prenatal care. Babies born to mothers who do not receive prenatal care are three times more likely to die than those born to mothers with care. La Porte County’s infant mortality rate is higher than the state of Indiana and the national average. Two of the major causes of infant death, preterm birth and low birth weight, are also above the state and national averages.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO