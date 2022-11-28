Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
Essence
'They All Were Giving Us A Lie': Shanquella Robinson's Sister Speaks Out
Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the killing of Shanquella Robinson, and her older sister talks to ESSENCE about their last moments together. The last time Tequila Long saw her sister, Shanquella Robinson, was when Robinson visited her home on the night of October 27, 2022. Robinson was leaving the next day on a group trip with friends to San Jose Del Cabo, a tourist town in the south of Baja California Sur, Mexico.
PC Magazine
What's a 'Granfluencer'? Older Social-Media Stars Are Thriving
The term “influencer” conjures images of young people, replete with ring lights and smartphone cameras, spending hours at home or out on the nearest sidewalk or boardwalk, attempting to capture a viral dance move or lip-sync the latest sampled catchphrase. Emphasis on “young”—but that isn't always the case.
‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to bar; rant goes viral on social media
The women, who are models and social media influencers, said they were denied entry because of their size.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Gizmodo
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Andre Bing Video Shows Walmart Mass Shooter Joking With Colleagues
Bing, a Walmart employee since 2010, opened fire inside the store in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Twitter Reacts To B.Simone Saying She Can Go Days Without Showering
Comedian and beautypreneur B.Simone may have shared a little bit too much about her daily hygiene regimen, or lack thereof.
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Has Major Complications Following Back Surgery
Iggy Azalea has revealed she’s been having a very difficult time recovering following a surgery she underwent to fix some back issues she had. The Australian native jumped on Twitter on Monday (November 28) to talk to her fans about her health issues in a series of tweets, explaining the surgery meant she was unable to walk for about three weeks. According to Iggy, she was supposed to fly back to her homeland to film a movie when her troubles began.
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
I Gave Up Instagram For A Year And I Was Shocked By How Quitting Transformed My Life
"Strange things happen in the silence of your own thoughts. Without any packaged reminders of what I or my friends liked, I mined my own memories."
KOLD-TV
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) - When Teresa Robbins’ Facebook account got hacked, someone took over the page and told her friends her son had passed away. And that’s just the beginning of the scam. “It’s showing that my son had died of cancer, and they’re trying to sell this...
Gizmodo
Twitter's Ads Problems Are Even Worse Behind the Scenes
Among Twitter’s multiform ongoing disasters, the one that threatens its financial prospects the most is perhaps fleeing advertisers. Elon Musk’s latest complaint on the topic finds him picking a public fight with Apple, suggesting the iPhone maker pulled its Twitter ads because “they hate free speech in America.” Behind close doors, Twitter’s advertising problems are only getting more dire. Reports say ad revenue losses are pilling up, and layoffs to Twitter’s ad technology teams may worsen the problems that are already scaring advertisers away.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes feel no shame about their relationship, more
This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: “GMA” anchor couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are “not ashamed” of their romance.Zendaya’s mom is seemingly reacting to her daughter’s engagement rumors. And Kim Kardashian is being trolled for hiring a pianist to wake her kids up with Christmas songs. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Remembered By Brother In Emotional Letter
Takeoff’s little brother shared several childhood photos along with touching memories of the late rapper. As an arrest is made in the case involving the death of Takeoff, the tributes continue to pour in. Hip Hop remains stunned at the loss of the beloved Migos rapper, especially considering he was an unproblematic figure in the industry. Takeoff stayed away from trouble and enjoyed being a part of one of the leading Rap groups in the world. However, sadly, that didn’t keep someone from firing shots during an altercation. Takeoff wasn’t involved in the verbal argument, but he, unfortunately, lost his life to a stray bullet.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Says Gun He Pulled During Interview Was ‘Fake’: ‘I Went Into Character’
Charleston White has responded to backlash he’s received for pulling a gun on an interviewer during a recent sit-down – and he’s saying it wasn’t what it looked like. According to the gang member-turned-internet personality, the gun he was seen pulling out on Chicago’s DJ Univercity wasn’t actually real.
Complex
Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Shares Tribute: ‘I Will Never Stop Looking Up to You’
YRN Lingo, Takeoff’s brother, has shared a tribute message in honor of the late Migos member. On Monday, Lingo shared an extended message, as well as several family photos, to Instagram. On Nov. 1, Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston. He was 28. “Dear Take, I don’t know where...
Essence
Nia Long Says Ime Udoka’s Affair Was 'Devastating' For Their Son
Almost two months after the news of her fiance cheating broke, Nia Long opens up about how the incident affected her son. Nia Long recently opened up about Ime Udoka’s affair during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The infidelity, which led to the Celtics suspending Udoka, greatly affected their son Kez, says Long.
Vice
RIP Twitter
In a lot of ways, I relate to Elon Musk. But in plenty of other ways, he is, of course, totally unrelatable. He is a billionaire; I have a bad credit score. He is an uggo; I am hot. He is really bad at posting on Twitter; I am good at posting on Twitter (a useless skill). But, like Elon, I, too, approach all situations thinking, "I can improve this! I can make things better! You know who can make this better? Me! Because I am very smart and important", and subsequently, without exception make things exponentially, catastrophically worse. I was planning on tweeting that joke, but there's no point really, because Elon has wrecked Twitter and now it's going to die.
Mistrial declared after jurors deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial of actor Danny Masterson on Wednesday after jurors remained deadlocked, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.
Essence
The History Behind World AIDS Day
December 1st is World AIDS Day, dedicated to supporting the battle against HIV and showing your support to those living with the illness, or remembering those who have passed. The observance day started in 1988 and has become an international event focusing on informing people about HIV. According to the...
Comments / 0