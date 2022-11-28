Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Wildcats finish runner-up in Division I
CANTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Springfield players were hoping for a rematch with St. Edward in the Division I championship game, and it was indeed the Eagles on the other sideline Friday night. While the Wildcats did open the scoring, St. Edward established momentum to win 28-14, defending its state championship....
Raider men drop conference opener
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Wright State men's basketball opened Horizon League play Thursday night, but it was Robert Morris leaving with the win, 80-59. The Raiders opened the game on a 7-0 run, but RMU - who had just played at Dayton less than two weeks ago - chipped away at the deficit before taking its first lead at 20-19. The Colonials continued that momentum to go into halftime up 44-36, and continued pulling away in the second half.
Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd
(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
Washington Township to host Woodland Lights ONE-derland Walk
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) - Washington Township has partnered with Up and Running to host a holiday themed walk through Woodland Lights. Participants can enjoy the festive scenery as they walk laps and earn tickets. Each lap around Woodland Lights (maximum of five laps) earns the participant a raffle ticket...
Sinclair launching nursing bachelor's degree program, local hospital response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sinclair College is launching a new program designed to help the high demand for nurses across our area. The college will offer a 4-year Bachelor of Science Nursing completion program. Sinclair hopes the program will bridge the gap in the nursing shortage and earn nurses more...
UD students host art exhibition and fundraiser for local organizations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from various majors at the University of Dayton teamed up for an event that looks into troubling legacies surrounding the manufacturing and consumption of cane sugar. The art exhibit and fundraiser took place at The Hub, located in the historic Dayton Arcade on Friday evening.
Wahlburgers heading to Hollywood Gaming
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wahlburgers, a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, will soon arrive in Dayton. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will mark the restaurant chain’s fifth location in Ohio, with other locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Youngstown.
Crews on scene of fire at Riverside car wash
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to Riverside Police and Fire Dispatch, there is a car on fire in the Flying Ace Express Car Wash on Airway Rd. Dispatch says that crews are on scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Celebration of life services scheduled for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A celebration of life is scheduled for an award-winning filmmaker and former professor at Wright State University who died Thursday. Wright State reported that Julia Reichert died at her home in Yellow Springs. She was 76. Services will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m....
All-Professions Career Fair draw more than 100 job seekers to Carillon Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More than 100 job candidates, with resumes in hand, were introduced to 33 companies looking for help, at the All-Professions Career Fair. Tom Lowther, vice president of sales for Superior Career Fairs, said they welcomed a variety of candidates to the fair, from entry level to IT and engineering jobs.
Elf Hunt and Whimsical Windows events return for 50th Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Two of Dayton's favorite holiday activities have returned to Downtown Dayton. Both the Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt contests are now underway. The annual Whimsical Windows contest shows off the creativity of downtown Dayton’s small businesses through their twinkling lights and other beautiful holiday decorations. Downtown visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and exploring in a festive atmosphere thanks to these decorated storefronts!
Springfield Police looking for video of downtown shooting last week
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help from the public after a shooting last week in downtown Springfield. Springfield Police say a local man was injured in a shooting Nov. 25 following an argument. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
City of Dayton unveils its first five electric vehicles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton on Friday introduced the first five vehicles in its electric vehicle fleet. Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. said they began planning for the conversion of its 1,200 vehicle fleet in 2020 and they plan to be 100 percent electric by 2035. City...
Community Blood Center in need of donors for '12 Days of Giving' Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- By giving blood at the "12 Days of Giving" Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center, you can support the need for blood throughout the holiday season and help replace the critically low supply of type O negative blood. The daily drawings for one of...
1 dead, 3 injured after five vehicle crash on I-75
UPDATE: Preliminary investigation by the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, operated by 59-year-old Lilemon J. Ferguson of Columbus, was driving on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-75 when the vehicle went off the left side of the ramp, through the grass, and into the northbound lanes of I-75, where it struck three vehicles.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on downtown Dayton parade shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who provides information to the location, identification, or arrest of the suspect involved in the Nov. 25 shooting incident during the Grande Illumination Parade and tree lighting in downtown Dayton. Police say that just before the...
Person of interest in Riverside homicide charged with murder, assault, burglary
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Riverside Police say a man identified as a person of interest in a Nov. 27 homicide has been charged. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton is facing murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, while being held still in a Logan County, Kentucky, jail. Police say Brogan was arrested Sunday night at a mobile home park in Russellville, Kentucky.
Fairborn hosts annual tree lighting ceremony
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairborn. On Friday night, the city held it's annual tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting was part of the city's "Hometown Holiday Festival." There were a number of free activities, including the holiday parade and music...
Former clerk for Wapakoneta's utilities department accused of stealing more than $150,000
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, a former clerk for Wapakoneta's utilities department is suspected of stealing more than $150,000 from the city and is now facing more than a dozen charges. 48-year-old Christine Ann Steinke is facing 13 felony counts of tampering with records...
Authorities searching for robber in Preble County bank robbery
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Lewisburg Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. The robbery was reported at the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street just before 12 p.m., according to a post on social media by Preble County Sheriff's Office. The robber is described as a white male,...
