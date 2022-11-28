FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Wright State men's basketball opened Horizon League play Thursday night, but it was Robert Morris leaving with the win, 80-59. The Raiders opened the game on a 7-0 run, but RMU - who had just played at Dayton less than two weeks ago - chipped away at the deficit before taking its first lead at 20-19. The Colonials continued that momentum to go into halftime up 44-36, and continued pulling away in the second half.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO