Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack agrees to contract extension through 2028

South Alabama’s Kane Wommack has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season, the school announced Thursday. The Jaguars finished the regular-season at 10-2 in Wommack’s second year on the job, recording the most victories since becoming an FBS program in 2012. They also doubled their 2021 win total and qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy headed into championship weekend

As the 2022 college football seasons enters championship weekend, the final bowl projections have been released. South Alabama and Troy will find out where they are headed for the postseason on Sunday, the day after the conference championship games are played. The Trojans meet Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt championship, while the Jaguars sit and wait for that and other games to be decided.
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table

Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fairhope, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Baldwin County High School basketball team will have a game with Fairhope High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Jameson Steward

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
ALABAMA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community

The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
WKRG

Severe weather threat ends for the News 5 area

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has ended for the News 5 area. All watches and warnings have been allowed to expire and the last of the rain is lingering just in our NW FL counties. This will move out by lunchtime and cooler/drier air will work its way in.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th

First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile teenager’s death in Mississippi ruled ‘undetermined’ in autopsy

(WALA) - Months after a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile turned up at a Mississippi motel and then died at a hospital, investigators still cannot determine how she died. An autopsy report lists Keyanna Sylvester’s cause of death is “undetermined.” Harrison County Coroner Brian Sweitzer said that means forensic investigators also cannot say whether it was a homicide.
MOBILE, AL
bslshoofly.com

Amtrak to Resume Coast Service Soon

Long-awaited passenger rail service will soon return between New Orleans and Mobile – in part, thanks to Bay St. Louis’s enthusiastic support. This 2016 file photo from the Shoofly Magazine archives shows how the community came out in force to support the return of passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according to the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school delays and cancellations

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — As severe weather moves out of the Gulf Coast following overnight severe weather, we’re keeping track of school delays and cancellations across the Gulf Coast. We will continue to keep this story updates as school districts make announcements. Washington County Schools Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell announced that all schools in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
