Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is officially ringing in the holiday season this weekend. There are a bunch of fun holiday events going on around downtown, starting Friday night with the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Park’s Circle. That’s scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
18 Things to do in Richland
Richland is a small village in Kalamazoo County, located less than 10 miles northeast of downtown Kalamazoo. The Richland area is known for it's quaint downtown, as well as an abundance in gorgeous dense forests, winding back roads and quite a few inland lakes! The most notable lake being Gull Lake, which is located mostly in Richland, but also extends to areas of Hickory Corners. Because of the close proximity between the two, and since most people don't see county lines when visiting somewhere new, we included places from Hickory Corners in this awesome list!
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
Kalamazoo Police Chase Down Escaped Emus near Stadium Drive
It wasn't an ordinary call when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department was asked to respond to emus on the loose west of the city. We're working a report of six emus loose in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Dr. Please use caution when traveling in the area. When...
One Day Kid Friendly and Holiday Centric Itinerary in Downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan
The holidays are one of the best times to spend time downtown with family and friends! With the itinerary below, you don't have to choose between spending time with your kids or enjoying a fun night downtown, not to mention the countless memories you'll make admiring the lights and festive decorations.
Old dry well opens up in the middle of family's driveway
A family in Hudsonville found a hole full of mystery and intrigue when they began noticing a tiny crevice in their driveway begin to open up two weeks ago.
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
West Michigan shelters are over capacity, animals returned at higher rate than normal
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Animal shelters across Michigan and across the country are feeling the pressure as the amount of animals in their care continues to rise. At the Allegan County Animal Shelter, things are no different, and they believe that could be for several different reasons. Currently, the shelter...
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
Grand Rapids-area apple orchard going up for sale after 115 years in business
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After over 100 years, Moelker Orchards & Farm Market is closing its doors. The orchard, which opened in 1907, has been run by the Moelker family for its entire existence. In a post on the orchard’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 1, the family announced the...
300 miniature buildings, dozen Christmas trees, 16,000 lights: Historic inn decorated for holidays
HOLLAND, MI — Tucked away in the closets of the Dutch Colonial Inn in Holland is an extensive Christmas village, all in miniature. The village, made up of over 300 Department 56 Snow Village buildings, takes bed and breakfast owners Bob and Pat Elenbaas over a month to set up.
What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry
Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
Family of Saugatuck man desperately seeking partial liver donation
HOLLAND, Mich — It's a busy day at Fellinlove Farm in Laketown Township. The sun is slowly melting the snow. There is laughter in the crisp country air as humans bond with horses, goats, pigs, cats, and more. Everything feels almost perfect. But there's one thing missing at the...
McAlister’s Deli (Portage)
The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
